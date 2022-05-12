(Pacific Junction) — A dump truck driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident in Mills County Thursday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Tuwane English of Omaha was driving a 2018 Freightliner dump truck westbound on Highway 34 near the 2 mile marker heading to a work site around 7:30 a.m. Authorities say the dump truck went off the roadway, hit the shoulder, overcorrected and rolled.
English was taken by Glenwood Rescue to Nebraska Medicine for treatment of unknown injuries. He was cited for failure to maintain control and no seatbelt. The dump truck is considered a total loss.