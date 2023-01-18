(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's community-based mentoring program is celebrating National Mentoring Month in January and hoping to inspire more people to become active in mentoring youth.
Established in 2000 by Ed May Jr., M.A.Y. Mentoring -- which stands for Mentoring Affects Youth -- started as a program to pair students with an adult mentor to spend time together at least once per week. Program Coordinator Kim Leininger says the program has blossomed into many different kinds of mentoring.
"We've grown into an e-mentoring program, a mentoring club and a course for high school students to get credit for tutoring and mentoring," said Leininger. "We have four separate programs, but that primary M.A.Y. Mentoring program where community-based mentors spend time outside of school one-on-one once per week is our primary goal and what we focus on the most."
While the need for more mentors is always there, Leininger says National Mentoring Month is a chance to put a spotlight on the program and help spark new and creative ways to get people into mentoring.
"When I talk to students, I know that each and every one of them have mentors in their lives, it's just that the natural type of mentoring beyond the home doesn't occur as naturally as it used to," said Leininger. "That's what we try to do is focus on offering that. National Mentoring Month wants to bring that awareness, promote mentoring, help us recruit mentors and even sometimes in situations have employers think about a little paid time for their employees to mentor or things a little bit outside the box, those kind of things."
Leininger says the biggest pushback she gets from potential mentors is the time committment it takes to mentor a student.
"The world has changed," said Leininger. "People are a little more stressed and their time is very valuable. A lot of people just don't feel they have that extra time. I totally understand and respect that. What we want people to know is that you don't have to really plan special activities. You can just include a student in your life, do those things you're doing anyway, have them be part of your life."
Aside from a willingness to give time, Leininger says there are no special qualifications to be a mentor.
"You need to be 18 and out of high school," said Leininger. "You need to care about kids. You need to be willing to give some of your time and attention. Of course, we do screening and background checks and reference checks to make sure the mentors are safe people. If you're willing and able to spend a little bit of time on a regular basis showing a student that you want to support and you care about them, that's pretty much all it takes."
In addition to one-on-one mentoring, the program provides several group outings throughout the year for mentors and students. Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a mentor or helping the program out can contact Leininger at the Shenandoah K-8 building at (712) 246-2520.
You can hear the full interview with Leininger below.