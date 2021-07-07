(Shenandoah) -- An important deadline is lurking for those wishing to partake in the annual Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon.
Shelly Warner, Marketing Director for the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association, joined the KMA Morning Show on Tuesday to discuss the event, which takes place on September 11th.
"We have a big deadline on July 9th," she said. "It's the end of the early-entry discount. Runners can save about $30 if they enter early, so we want to remind people."
Early-entry deadlines are standard among Marathons and typically help with the logistics of such an event. Warner says many participants typically enter early. Those wishing to register can do so through getmeregistered.com or at shenandoahiowa.net. Warner says the forms are also available at local businesses, such as Brown's Shoe Fit and Bank Iowa. Registering early offers many advantages.
"When you register early, you not only guarantee your shirt size, but you can take a look at the map and plan ahead," Warner said. "It's a typical thing."
This year's event, which honors first responders, military and healthcare workers, falls on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.
"We are doing some special things like red, white and blue t-shirts," Warner said. "This theme carries through. This year, it's especially good that it falls on this date because we had such a trying year last year."
While last year's marathon was one of few SCIA events to be held, Warner anticipates this year's to run without changes.
More information regarding the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon is available on their Facebook page. Click below to hear the full interview with Warner.