(Rock Port) -- A Rock Port man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County early Sunday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri Highway 111 less than a mile north of Interstate 29 exit 107 at around 2 a.m. Authorities say a 1994 GMC 1500 pickup driven by 34-year-old Reven Herron was southbound on 111 when the vehicle exited the east side of the roadway, and began skidding. The pickup returned to the roadway after the driver overcorrected, then skidded off the west side of the roadway. The vehicle's passenger side then struck a tree and overturned before coming to rest on the west side of the road.
Herron was taken via private vehicle to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office, Rock Port Fire Department and Atchison-Holt Ambulance assisted the patrol at the accident scene.