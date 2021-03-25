(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces charges in connection with an incident early Thursday morning.
Shenandoah Police say 47-year-old Victor Ingrim was arrested for 4th degree criminal mischief and 2nd degree harassment. Ingrim was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of 8th Avenue at around 7:15 a.m. for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers allegedly found a male suspect found on a door to a residence, and yelling.
Ingrim is being held in the Page County Jail on $2,000 bond.