(Clarinda) -- A Braddyville man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County early Friday morning.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred in the 2400 block of T Avenue, approximately 3 miles south of Clarinda at around 2:20 a.m. An investigation determined that a southbound 2020 Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Matthew McClarnon failed to negotiate a curve in the road, and entered the east ditch. The vehicle then struck a field entrance and began to roll. It then struck and broke a MidAmerican Energy utility pole before coming to rest against a fence.
McClarnon was found at his residence a short time later, then taken by Clarinda Ambulance to Clarinda Regional Health Center with undisclosed injuries. Charges are pending in the accident. Clarinda Ambulance Service and the Clarinda Fire Department assisted the sheriff's office at the accident scene.