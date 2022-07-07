(Shenandoah) -- Running fanatics can get a head start lacing up their shoes for an event later this fall.
Early registration for the 2022 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon has opened through this upcoming Saturday, July 9. The 11th annual race in September includes a marathon, half marathon, and marathon relay for participants to sign up for. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show," Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Marketing Director Shelly Warner says they've just about gotten everything in place for the run.
"It's good," said Warner. "We'll still take sponsors. We have Invenergy, Pella, and a number of other businesses in town who have given us sponsorship money."
Warner mentions that they're also accepting in-kind donations as well.
Saturday's deadline includes a discount for entrants at $30 for the marathon and half marathon, and a discount of $10 per runner for the relay. Registration and additional information about the race can be found at sciaiowa.com. You can hear the full interview with SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner below.