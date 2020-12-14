(Clarinda) -- Certain Clarinda School District employees are eligible for early retirement incentives.
Recently, the Clarinda School Board approved a voluntary early retirement policy and packages for the 2020-21 school year. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News early retirement is a budgetary option considered by school officials each year.
"The purpose and the drive behind that," said Bergman, "is to position the district in the best fiscal light moving forward, and serving kids. Typically, we look at our management fund, as well as other factors, and determine if this is a year that it would be beneficial for us to consider that. Through all of our analysis and projections out, we believe that it is."
Bergman says school officials selected from among two options providing incentives for certified and classified staff, plus administrators.
"We had a couple of options, I guess," she said. "Our recommendation was option two, which was offering a package for three certified individuals that meet the criteria within the policy that was passed. They receive a lump sum, which is $11,000, and then one classified staff--that's typically a percentage of wage. That was approved. And then, one administrative position at $15,000."
The superintendent says numerous staff members currently meet the criteria for early retirement.
"There's a number of people in each of those categories, other than the administrative category," said Bergman. "I think we have one administrator who falls within the parameters that were set. In terms of the other ones, I believe there is over 10 in the certified staff, and just a few in the classified."
Bergman says interested staff members have until December 23rd to apply for early retirement.