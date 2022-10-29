(KMAland) -- The window for early voting in Iowa has been open for several days, and some are using this week to remind registered voters across the state to take advantage of the option.
Friday was National Early Voting Day, and despite election policy changes in Iowa, supporters of the approach say it's still worth pursuing if you're concerned you won't be able to cast your ballot on Election Day.
Iowa recently adopted stricter election laws, including a shorter window for early voting. Terese Grant - president of the League of Women Voters of Iowa - said with time starting to wind down, you should do careful planning, just as you would for Election Day.
"Have a plan," said Grant, "know when and where and how you're going to vote, and then do it."
The deadline for early in-person voting at your county auditor's office - or a satellite location - is 5 p.m. on Monday, November 7.
If you requested and absentee ballot to mail in, it must be received by your local office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 8, otherwise it won't be counted.
Jeanette Senecal - senior director of mission impact for the League of Women Voters of the United States - said she thinks turnout could be high this November, given some of the issues at hand.
A recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found half of registered voters describe themselves as "more motivated to vote" than in years past. However, no one political party holds an advantage.
Overall, Senecal said she wants people to take advantage of their rights and vote.
"People really want our democracy to work for the people," said Senecal, "and to make sure we're running free, fair and accessible elections, because the people need to make the decisions."
She added that anyone who has encountered a problem with voting can call the national nonpartisan hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.