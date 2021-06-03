(Hastings) -- East Mills school officials say survey results will determine the direction of a referendum aimed at improving the district's facilities.
Those surveys were made available at the end of the sixth and final community engagement meeting Wednesday evening at East Mills Elementary School in Hastings. East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood says residents attending either in person or via ZOOM received information and asked questions about the financial impact of the two options under consideration. Those options include renovating both the Hastings elementary facility and Malvern middle school-high school building--with a bond issue of up to $15 million--or renovating the Malvern building into a K-12 facility--with a maximum bond issue of $21 million.
"There were a few questions, financially," said Hood. "There always are. We just want to make sure that people understand that on a hundred-thousand-dollar home, there's a rollback involved. So, you're not assessed at the full hundred thousand dollars. So, we spent some time going over that. The same thing with ag land. It's not the value that you sell it for, it's what it's assessed at. So, we spent quite a bit of time on that."
Hood says the survey results--which won't be available until early next week--will help determine consensus on one of the two options, and when a bond issue vote can take place.
"There was information that was shared that this process was done, like, seven or eight years ago," he said. "So, I think that the board is confident that whatever the process comes back with, that they will move forward with that. I'm not sure it will be in September, but it will be either September or November, as far as going forward with the meetings bring forward, and what the district wants moving forward."
Hood says another community meeting is possible in the future--depending on the survey results.
"If the survey results, if one of them rises to the top pretty consistently," said Hood, "then, we may not have another community engagement meeting. Obviously, if the decision is made from as far as the facilities committee to go forward with some sort of bond issue, then we'll have lots of smaller community meetings--everything from Lion's Clubs to whatever, going out and visiting with folks at that point."
More information regarding the East Mills community engagement process is available from the project's website.