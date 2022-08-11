(Malvern) -- East Mills school officials have taken the next step in realizing a significant facilities renovation project.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, the East Mills School Board heard a presentation from the district's design review committee and later approved the final drawing and schematics to convert the existing junior-senior high school building in Malvern into a Pre-K-12 facility. The renovation comes after voters approved a $22 million bond issue last September with nearly 64% of the vote. East Mills School Superintendent Tim Hood says the step is a culmination of over a year of work from the committee in developing the plans.
"We had a final design review committee meeting and the board made the motion last (Wednesday) night to move forward with the final drawings and schematics and put them out for bid," said Hood. "Hopefully we'll have a bid opening on September 8."
Plans call for constructing a two-story addition for the elementary school and several renovations.
"Everything from the parking lots, to the new addition, to remodeling some of the existing areas, adding a new gymnasium, expanding the kitchen, etc.," said Hood. "So it's a pretty substantial amount of stuff going out for bid."
Plans also call for renovating the existing elementary building at Hastings into the Regional Center for Career Technical Education. However, the project is separate from the approved bond issue.
The superintendent says the district is hopeful the costs will come in under the $22 million cap approved by the voters. In a previous interview with KMA News, while not specifying a firm date for a groundbreaking, Hood hopes construction could begin "before the snow flies."
In other business, the board approved seven hires for the district, including four paraprofessionals. As a result, Hood says the district is sitting well staffing-wise ahead of the 2022-23 school year. But, he adds the district currently has at least one opening -- a band teacher.
"We're working with our present music person and seeing what we can put together as a short term solution," said Hood. "Obviously, our goal would be to hire a new graduate at Christmas time, so we're trying to do our best and figure out what we can do from now until then."
He adds the district didn't escape the overall struggles schools have had across the country in finding teachers.
"We have our fair share of new staff and we're excited about them, but we also have struggled just like every other district," said Hood. "When people leave you, the pool there is unfortunately very small now and everybody is vying for the same people. So, it's kind of tough right now."
In an effort to also increase their competitiveness among other districts, Hood says the board also approved an increase in the daily rate for substitute teachers to $140 for the 2022-23 school year.