(Malvern-Hastings) -- Voters in the East Mills School District will go to the polls in September on a major revamping of the district's facilities.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the East Mills School Board unanimously accepted the recommendations of the district's facilities committee, which proposes a bond issue not to exceed $22 million for renovation and expansion of the existing junior and senior high school in Malvern told the district's entire student body. East Mills School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the board made its decision after hearing from a committee member.
"We had a representative from the facilities committee read a letter to the board," said Hood. "In that letter, the facilities committee is recommending we go out for a bond issue referendum for our master plan option E, which is a pre-K-12 facility located in Malvern. That was based off of six community engagement meetings, and all the corresponding survey results."
Hood says the board also reviewed the project's scope.
"The scope will include renovation of the existing junior-senior high building, additions, classrooms, a gymnasium, a weight room, commons space and secure entrances," he said, "updated athletic fields at the Malvern site, parking lot and site access, and improvements to include school transportation and buses. The project can be completed in phases."
Hood says the board elected to hold the special election September 15th rather than in November to take advantage of low interest rates.
"Interest rates are as low as they've ever been for bonding," said Hood. "We would hopefully like to pass the bond issue and get started, so that we would not have any additional cost increase with construction. So, the board chose to go with the September vote."
The bond issue needs at least a 60% supermajority in order to pass. At least one local resident voiced concerns to the board regarding the bond issue. John Scherle of Henderson says the referendum won't pass because residents in his community and others in the former Nishna Valley district won't support it. His main concern is the future of the existing elementary building in Hastings.
"The proposal as it was presented to the board--and was approved by the board--really has nothing for people in the old Nishna Valley district to vote for," said Scherle. "They're basically saying, 'we're going to raise your taxes, we're going to move your school to Malvern, and we're going to leave it up to you to decide what to do with your old school.' I think that's main sticking point is, what are going to do with the old Nishna Valley campus?"
Board members also accepted the facilities committee's recommendation to form a focus group to seek a viable option for the Hastings building's future. Hood says board members feel the referendum is the best option for the district and its students.
"By doing this project," he said, "we are still under every school district we touch--some of them by over $3 a thousand or less in property taxes. So, the time to do this is now. We're never going to do this any cheaper in terms of the selling of bonds. Construction costs are not going down, they're going up.
"It's time to do what's right for the East Mills students. It's time for our kids to have nice things like everyone else that touches them."
Hood says residents are welcome to join the bond issue's campaign committee or the focus group by contacting the district.