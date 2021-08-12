(Malvern-Hastings) -- Supporters are on the stump for passage of a major bond issue in the East Mills School District.
Voters in the district go to the polls September 14th on a $22 million bond issue for an expansion and renovation of the Malvern junior-senior high school building into a pre-K-12 facility. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood says he along with members of a campaign committee have been working to provide information to the public on the bond issue, including appearances at community events. Earlier this week, Hood outlined the referendum at a Henderson City Council meeting. Hood says he and the committee are open to more presentations--and members.
"We've tried to be completely transparent through this whole process," said Hood, "with the six community engagement meetings, the surveys--all those kinds of things. We're going to continue that as we move forward. September 14th is not very far away for that vote. So far, it's going well, Anybody that's out there that would like to be involved, please contact us and we'll put you to work."
One of the biggest questions asked about the bond issue involves the fate of the Hastings elementary building on Highway 34 should the bond issue pass, and all students are based in Malvern. Hood says a focus group of up to five members has been working on that development, and he hints at a possible announcement in the near future.
"I hope to have an announcement coming out here, I hope, in the next 10 days to two weeks that could be very exciting for the East Mills Community School District, as well as possibly other districts around us," he said. "We've been working very diligently to try and have a very viable option that people can feel good about, and can support, as we move forward in this process."
The bond issue needs a 60% supermajority in order to pass. You can hear the full interview with Tim Hood here: