(Malvern) -- Voters in the East Mills School District will decide the fate of the district's facilities early next week.
Polls are open Tuesday on a $22 million bond issue for an expansion and renovation of the Malvern junior-senior high school facility. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood says the bond issue referendum follows a series of community engagement meetings held over the past several months. Hood says the project would convert the Malvern building into a pre-K-12 facility.
"That would include adding a minimum of 21 classes to move our elementary pre-K-6 folks over there," said Hood. "An early childhood development center, preschool rooms, daycare, remodeling our junior-senior high, then looking at potential transportation."
Also included: additional parking and renovation of the district's athletic facilities, including an all-weather track. Hood says moving the entire student body to Malvern is aimed at increasing the district's efficiency, among other reasons.
"Obviously, the most efficient school districts are districts that have the ability to be all on one site," he said. "You can share staff much easier. The redundancy of having additional staff is not there. It's more efficient all the way around. Those are two of the things off the top of my head that obviously are big deals, moving forward."
If voters approve the bond issue by a 60% supermajority, Hood says the projects would be carried out in phases.
"The first phase, obviously, will be adding the new addition onto the present junior-senior high, trying to get that done," said Hood. "Then, the second phase will move our students from the junior-senior high over to the new addition, then renovate the existing junior-senior high. The third phase will be bringing the elementary students under the same roof, then finishing up with the other issues with transportation and athletic upgrades, as well."
Plans call for converting the existing Hastings elementary building into a Regional Center for Career Technical Education in cooperation with Iowa Western Community College and the state's iJAG program. You can hear the full interview with Tim Hood and Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney here: