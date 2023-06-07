(Malvern) -- Efforts to improve child care in the East Mills School District receive a boost from a major benefactor.
Recently, East Mills Child Care Solutions received a $1 million grant from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation. Funding from the grant will cover a portion of the costs of renovating a former nursing home in Malvern into a state-of-the-art child care center at 905 North 2nd Avenue. Meagan Schnoor is the organization's president. Schnoor tells KMA News East Mills Child Care Solutions was formed in July of last year to meet the great demand for services to children and families.
"As you know, East Mills doesn't have before or after care," said Schnoor. "We also lack 3-year-old preschool, and we don't have a lot of options for summer child care. So, East Mills Child Care Solutions is a group of volunteers. We put together a nonprofit. We're parents ourselves, we're community members, we're advocates, and we're hoping to bring some solutions to our child care needs."
Schnoor says the former nusing home provides 18,000 square feet--enough for 12 inclusive classrooms for infants, toddlers and preschoolers accommodating up to 120-150 children. Plans call for constructing a storm shelter/multipurpose addition. Schnoor says the first major task was to clear the facility of equipment and debris following acquisition.
"The first kind of hurdle was actually cleaning out the building," she said. "The building was still full of nursing home equipment, which we have donated to Glen Haven and other nursing homes. We had to, unfortunately, put a lot of stuff in the dumpster, and then anything usable we've been trying to sell, like at garage sales."
Schnoor says the grant award carries naming rights. Thus, the facility will be known as the Lakin Foundation Child Development Center of East Mills.
"That building will carry on the wonderful Lakin name," said Schnoor. "People will know that this a quality facility. People will want to send their kids there, because they know how much the Lakins have invested in our communities, and how much they've invested in education overall."
With the grant, Schnoor says 40% of the $5.3 million needed for the project has been raised. Plans call for opening the child care center in the fall of 2024, when the East Mills Junior-Senior High School's renovation and expansion project is also scheduled for completion. In addition to the grant, East Mills Child Care Solutions recently secured the services of Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture for the project's design.