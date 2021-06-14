(Malvern) -- Students in the East Mills School District would be based in one location under a proposal under consideration later this week.
Members of a district facilities committee are set to propose a bond issue referendum to the East Mills School Board at its meeting Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the Malvern Junior-Senior High School Building. Under the proposal, students in grades K-12 would be located at an expanded and renovated facility in Malvern. The committee also calls for the creation of a focus group to find a viable option for disposing the existing elementary building in Hastings. East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the committee made its decision based on feedback received at a series of community engagement sessions held since the beginning of the year, and from the results of surveys handed out following the final meeting earlier this month.
"I hope everyone understands," said Hood, "we had six community engagement meetings, and we were very transparent--and have been very transparent--throughout this process. And, survey results, and people that attended them (the meetings), that ZOOMed in, their wishes are to run a bond issue referendum to move everything to one site."
Hood says housing all students in one facility has its advantages.
"As a school person, it's easier to run a district," he said. "It's all under, basically, on one site. You have less travel time, less of those kind of things with staff and that. It's easier for staff to cover--from your number of employees, to being able to offer other things, your high school kids working with younger kids. We're not having to travel."
Hood says there's also one disadvantage to having one location.
"Some of the cons, obviously, are that we have a facility out on the highway (Hastings) that's in very, very good shape--and what do we do that?" he said. "That was the other thing that we added is a new focus group to find a viable option for the facility moving forward."
The superintendent says the proposed bond issue totals $20 million.
"We obviously will renovate the present facility, and then add on," he said, "including upgrading parking and other things, as well as facilities. But, that $20 million range is the number that has been given to us by architects, engineers and construction management folks."
Among other things, Hood says the board must also decide whether to hold the public vote in September or November. A 60% supermajority is needed in order for the bond issue to pass.