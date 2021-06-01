(Hastings) -- East Mills school officials call it "decision night."
Residents in the East Mills School District are asked to attend the sixth in a series of community engagement sessions Wednesday evening at 6:30 at East Mills Elementary School in Hastings. At that meeting, East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News attendees will be asked to express their preference for one of two possible options for the future of the district's facilities.
"We are down to renovating both facilities, as they presently sit, or having one site in Malvern," said Hood.
Hood says the final two options were narrowed down from six original options based on feedback from the previous engagement sessions, plus the response from a recent survey taken of the district's patrons. The latest option eliminated called for flipping building assignments, with elementary students moved to Malvern, and middle school and high school students based in Hastings.
"Through each meeting, one would kind of go away, because it wasn't getting any traction," he said. "So, we've come down to the final two. We had three last meeting, and the flipping of the facilities didn't hardly get any traction, so we're down to the two now."
Among other things, Hood wants input on the pros and cons of both remaining options.
"Obviously, there are advantages and disadvantages to both of the proposals," said Hood. "Again, we need our residents and our community to come out, so that they can tell us which direction they want to move forward with."
The superintendent says the meeting's outcome may also help decide the next step in the process.
"Hopefully, one of these options floats to the top," he said. "Then, it's trying to get everything ready to go to get ready for a possible September vote. We'll see what happens."
More on the East Mills community engagement process is available from the district's website.