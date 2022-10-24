(Malvern) -- Tragedy struck the East Mills School District over the weekend.
Funeral services for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley of Emerson take place Wednesday morning at 10:30 at the Lakin Community Center in Malvern. Visitation takes place Tuesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at the Lakin Center. The East Mills High School senior was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Noyes Avenue near 290th Street southwest of Malvern Friday afternoon. East Mills Junior-Senior High School Principal Dale Scott says a Green Hills Area Education Agency crisis team joined the district's own counselors in helping the district's students cope with Haley's death.
"They were in place on Sunday afternoon," said Scott, "and in place all day today (Monday) at both our elementary and secondary buildings, just to help students process those emotions of grief. They come in a lot of different manners--everyone grieves different ways. So, we've had those counselors around just to help with the process."
East Mills officials also met with the district's staff prior to the start of the school Monday to discuss their role in the grieving process, and to check on their emotional state, as well.
"We have some staff that were close to Kennedy," he said. "This is a very traumatic experience for them, too. So, we want our staff taken care of, as well."
Among other things, Scott says Haley is remembered as member of the high school's cheerleading squad.
"(She was) a very bright young lady, a very mature young lady," said Scott. "She had a lot going for her. I remember our conversations. Again, a very mature young lady. She knew what she wanted to do in life. Just a very bright soul."
East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood says the district's thoughts and prayers are with Haley's family. Hood praised the Green Valley crisis team, the district's counselors, Scott and his entire staff for their handling of the crisis. East Mills supporters attending tonight's (Monday night's) Class 1A Region 2 semifinal volleyball game at Sidney were urged to wear pink and cheer loudly for the Lady Wolverines in the girl's memory.