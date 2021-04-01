(Malvern) -- Residents and officials continue to explore options regarding the East Mills School District's facilities.
About 35 people attended the third in a series of community engagement sessions at East Mills Junior-Senior High School in Malvern Wednesday evening. Up to 25 people participated virtually via ZOOM. During the meeting, officials discussed the results of a survey taken following the second meeting in March. East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the results reduced down the original six options for building improvements down to four, in no particular order.
"Number one was to flip what we have right now," said Hood. "So, the elementary students would come to the Malvern site, and the junior-senior high school students would go out to the site on the highway--so, that was one option. The second option was to have everything at the elementary site, so we build on there, and add classrooms and those kinds of things, so that we would have one site at the elementary building.
"Another option is one site at the junior-senior high, so that we would add on there. Then, the fourth option is to leave the buildings where they are, and renovate them in their present state," he added.
Hood says he was pleased with the amount of engagement taking place at Wednesday's meeting.
"There's a lot of great questions asked," he said. "There's a lot of clarification stuff that we were able to do. So, that's the beauty of the process is when we can actually get people there, and they can start asking questions, because this question generates a question, and that question generates another question--and that part of it was really, really good."
And, the superintendent hopes for even more participation at the next community meeting scheduled April 21st at 6:30 p.m. at the East Mills Elementary Gym.
"Please check your calendars out there, folks," said Hood, "those of you that are members of our East Mills community. Put it on your calendar. Come and participate face-to-face with us--with your mask on--and let's talk about our facilities. Like I've said, we've really improved our academics at East Mills. We've got great staff there. Now, the next phase of this is improving our facilities."
Two other engagement meetings are set for May 12th at 6:30 p.m. at the junior-senior high school in Malvern, and June 2nd at that same time back at the elementary school in Hastings.