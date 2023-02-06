(Malvern) -- Some KMAland school districts are benefiting from a program designed to provide students with real workplace experiences.
Recently, the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Committee named 37 districts to the STEM BEST and HD Program. BEST is an acronym for Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers, while HD stands for High Demand. East Mills was among the area districts named to the program. Among other things, STEM Best will assist in planning for a regional Farm to Table program, a joint venture between the East Mills, Glenwood and Fremont-Mills School Districts, Iowa State University Extension, Outreach Mills County, Maple Edge Farm, Incorporated, Avenue Scholars, Iowa Western Community College and the Southwest Iowa Technical Career Hub, or SWITCH. Kattie Lewis is SWITCH's director/career coach. Patterned after an eastern Iowa program, Lewis tells KMA News STEM BEST program will assist the Farm to Table program in three phases.
"They used the first phase for planning--and that's what we will do," said Lewis. "So, this will allow us to go on site visits to determine what programs will work best at SWITCH, with East Mills, Glenwood and Fremont-Mills. Then, also, phase two would be the implementation of this plan--the Farm to Table, then also programming. And then, phase three would be the sustainability piece, meaning how would be provide funding for this without a grant."
Lewis says the STEM BEST program allows a collaboration between businesses, educators and students to determine how to connect classroom activities to what businesses are doing.
"We're giving them those real-world experiences," she said. "But also, they're learning as they're doing. Then, the vocational piece is the hands-on learning. So, our goal is to have some local gardens at each school district. Then, they could come to SWITCH and work on a bigger project, because we've had more land to work. That allows us to create a more cohesive partnership between everybody."
Lewis says the STEM BEST involvement also benefits the district in other ways.
"This grant opens the door for many opportunities," said Lewis, "because once we receive one grant, it shows regional partnership, business partners that we at SWITCH and East Mills have an opportunity to grow, and provide more than just a vision."
Preliminary planning for the Farm-to-Table program takes place at an orientation session between the entities involved this week. Other KMAland districts named to the STEM BEST program include Creston, Griswold, Harlan and Orient-Macksburg.