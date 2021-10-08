(Hastings) -- Planning is underway to convert a KMAland elementary facility for a new use.
Members of an East Mills CTE steering committee recently held its first meeting on the future conversion of the Hastings elementary building into the Regional Center for Career Technical Education in Southwest Iowa. East Mills School Board President Jan Zander is a member of the 12-member committee. Zander tells KMA News the committee's purpose is to explore all possibilities for the center--a joint effort between East Mills, Iowa Western Community College and the state's iJAG program. Zander says the center's announcement was a factor in last month's passing of a $22 million bond issue for renovating the Malvern junior-senior high school into a pre-K-12 complex.
"It is a huge step forward," said Zander, "not only for the East Mills Community School District, but also for the economic and employment (picture) within the area. It could easily span nine counties. It is just a great opportunity for southwest Iowa."
Zander says one of the group's objectives is to form partnerships with area businesses and school districts for the facility's future programming.
"We definitely will have partnerships with local school districts," she said. "They are very excited. We've had a lot of feedback from local school students and their students, wanting to know how soon they can be a part of this exciting venture. We will also look in and research other existing CTE centers around the state, and get feedback, and look at how their structure came together."
Committee members will also determine possible ownership configurations for the center, as well as funding and grant opportunities, among other tasks. Zander says the committee is happy the building will be preserved for another use once elementary students are moved to Malvern.
"It will be kind of a jewel in our district to have this come about," said Zander. "Not only has this been a much-beloved school in the district for many, but know it's going to be elevated a step higher to become a regional center in a nine-county area. That is just spectacular."
Zander says the center's timeline will depend upon the Malvern project's completion, which could take up to three years.