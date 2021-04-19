(Malvern-Hastings) -- Officials in the East Mills School District are asking for increased attendance and participation at an upcoming community engagement meeting regarding facilities.
The fourth in a series of six meetings takes place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the East Mills Elementary School on Highway 34 near Hastings. The district began the meetings earlier this year to gauge community interest in a number of proposals to improve facilities within the district. Superintendent Tim Hood says they have narrowed it down to three potential projects.
"We really, really need people to come out, because we are to the point where we need to make a decision as far as what they want us to continue looking at," said Hood. "Right now, we started with six options and we're down to three options. The first option is to look at remodeling potentially both sites. There's an option to have one site either out on the highway where the elementary site is or one site possibly in Malvern, as well."
Hood says attendance at the first three meetings has been up and down, but he says the district needs more people from its communities to participate and make their voices heard.
"I think our high was in the 70s and the last couple have been in the 50s," said Hood. "A lot of the same people are coming, so we really need new people to come and talk to us, so that they understand what we're looking at and why we're looking at it."
The meeting this week will be the first to offer a look at the financial impact of a future project. Hood says school officials will be able to show the impact on property taxes for each option.
"To remodel could be in the $14 million range and we'll look at what that $14 million could look like as far as taxes," said Hood. "We'll have it broke down if your house is assessed at x dollars, then we're going to show you what that could potentially cost. Again, it's very important for you to come and talk to us and ask us questions and get your information as we continue to move forward in this process."
Plans currently call for the district to hold a bond issue vote in September, but Hood says that could be pushed back if a consensus hasn't been reached on a project. He says time is of the essence when it comes to getting a plan in place.
"You're never going to borrow money any cheaper than we are right now," said Hood. "That's the number one thing. Everything is going up as far as costs. But when it comes to borrowing money and interest rates, you're never going to do this thing any cheaper."
Aside from the meeting this week, other meetings are planned for May 12th at 6:30 p.m. at the junior-senior high school in Malvern, and June 2nd at that same time back at the elementary school in Hastings.