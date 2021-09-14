(Malvern) -- Voters in the East Mills School District say yes to a bond issue referendum shaping the future of the district's facilities.
Unofficial results from the Mills County Auditor's Office show the $22 million bond issue passing in Tuesday's special election with 63.68% of the vote, 675 yes to 385 no for Proposition L and 62.42% of the vote, 666 yes to 401 no for Proposition M. In a preview interview with KMA News, East Mills School Superintendent Tim Hood says proceeds from the bond issue will allow an expansion and renovation of the Malvern junior-senior high school into a pre-K-12 facility.
"That would include adding a minimum of 21 classes to move our elementary pre-K-6 folks over there," said Hood. "An early childhood development center, preschool rooms, daycare, remodeling our junior-senior high, then looking at potential transportation."
Also included: additional parking and renovation of the district's athletic facilities, including an all-weather track. Hood says the projects would be carried out in phases.
"The first phase, obviously, will be adding the new addition onto the present junior-senior high, trying to get that done," said Hood. "Then, the second phase will move our students from the junior-senior high over to the new addition, then renovate the existing junior-senior high. The third phase will be bringing the elementary students under the same roof, then finishing up with the other issues with transportation and athletic upgrades, as well."
Plans call for converting the existing Hastings elementary building into a Regional Center for Career Technical Education in cooperation with Iowa Western Community College and the state's iJAG program.
The full interview with Tim Hood and Iowa Western Community College President Dr. Daniel Kinney can be viewed below.