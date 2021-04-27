(Hastings) -- East Mills school officials await the results of a survey of local residents to determine the future of the district's buildings.
That survey was handed out to attendees at the district's most recent community engagement meeting last week at East Mills Elementary School in Hastings. Currently, officials and residents, alike are exploring three potential options, including remodeling both the elementary school and East Mills Junior-Senior High School in Malvern, or basing all grades at either Hastings or Malvern. East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News any direction won't be determined until the survey results are revealed.
"We typically have a facilities committee meeting in between our meetings and our next community engagement meeting," said Hood. "So, we'll look at those survey results, and that will kind of dictate what our next step will be, moving forward."
About 50 people attended last Wednesday's meeting, while another 20 participated via ZOOM. Hood says even more public engagement is needed at the fifth community meeting next month.
"We were happy with the turnout," he said. "Obviously, we need more people to come to them to give us more information. But, again, I'm not complaining that we had, I want to say, close to 70 people on-line and in person."
Hood questions whether any building referendum will be ready to take to the voters by September or November--the earliest dates special elections can be held under Iowa law.
"Our legislators really handcuffed how you do these things now," said Hood. "There's only four dates that you could actually use before you could run bond issues at different times if we wanted to. So, there's a September, a November, a March or a June date. So, there's are your only four choices throughout the year."
The next East Mills community engagement meeting is May 12th at 6:30 p.m. at the junior-senior high school in Malvern. More information on the facilities' discussion is available at the district's website.