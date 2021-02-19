(Hastings) -- Discussion on the future of the East Mills School District's facilities is the focus of a special meeting early next month.
School officials invite the district's patrons to a community engagement meeting March 3rd at 6:30 p.m. at the East Mills Elementary Building in Hastings. During the meeting, officials with Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture of Red Oak and the Boyd Jones Construction of Omaha will discuss findings regarding the district's buildings. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood says both firms were hired to explore possible options for building improvements.
"Over a year ago, they started the process," said Hood. "One of the things that they first do is, basically, go through every facility that they have, and put together a very detailed report as far as what you need to look at in the next year, five years, 10 years and then on out beyond that. So, they are ready to present that information to our community, and our patrons, and we would love to have as many people be a part of that as possible."
Hood says some of the findings will not be a surprise to East Mills patrons.
"The bones of the buildings are very good," he said. "So, the structure parts of the buildings are in very good shape. We have a lot of cosmetic things, we have some ADA compliance things, and we have some space issues as some of the main things off the top of my head."
Once the findings are presented, Hood says the meeting's next purpose is to gather ideas from individuals in attendance.
"We are not going into this process with any predetermined anything," said Hood. "We may have these community engagement meetings, and the community may decide that what we're doing right now is fine, and nothing's going to move on beyond that. So, we want people to come, we want their input, and we want to be able to show them what their ideas may look like, and what they may or may not cost."
Following the meeting, Hood says the next step is to "let the process work."
"After this meeting, people are hopefully going to have some time to talk about some finances," he said, "talk about what people want us to bring back at the next meeting. We want to have our next meeting towards the end of March, and we'll come back with whatever ideas come out of this. We'll try to put those down, so people can look at them, put some kind of price tag at that point, then, again, I say, let the process work, so at the next meeting, we'll talk about additional things."
You can hear the full interview with Tim Hood on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.