(Hastings) -- Plans to locate a proposed technical education center in Hastings were announced Friday morning.
Officials with the East Mills School District are partnering with Iowa Western Community College and the Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates (iJAG) for the proposed Regional Center for Career Technical Education. Plans call for locating the center in the current East Mills Elementary Building in Hastings. The proposed center is contingent upon the passing of a $22 million dollar issue for renovation and expansion of East Mills Junior-Senior High School September 14th. Passage of the bond issue would allow East Mills' pre-K-through-12 students to be located in Malvern. East Mills School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the proposal is the result of several months of community engagement sessions and surveys regarding the proposed bond issue, and questions regarding the fate of the Hastings facility.
"Through the processes of multiple community engagement meetings," said Hood, "we've come to moving forward with trying to have everything on one site in Malvern. Through the process, the number one thing that we as a school district have been asked is, if we end up with one site, the Hastings site--or elementary site, as most people talk about it now--what was going to happen with that facility?"
Under the proposal, the center would provide students of all ages with academic and technical skills necessary to succeed in future careers. Hood says the vision is to invite area businesses within a 45-mile radius or larger to come to the table, and develop programs that would help grow their workforce.
"I can sit here today, and say, 'hey, I think, you know, we need welders, for example.'" he said. "I assume welding will be one of the things, but I'm not sure what the other items will be yet, until we sti down with our future business partners and see what they need, and then we will help them at that point grow people to help facilitate, and keep southwest Iowa moving in a positive direction, and keeping it vibrant."
Located on Highway 34, the Hastings facility provides 73,500 square feet of building space, with room for expansion on 25 acres. Hood says the building lends itself to housing a regional tech center.
"It checks a lot of the boxes for the regional center for career and technical ed," said Hood. "So, the location is ideal, and the facility is in good shape. We obviously need to update and those kinds of things. But, until we know what our business partners will need, it's still kind of a blank canvas."
Hood says the timeline for converting the Hastings facility depends upon the bond issue's passage.
"The actual construction of the Malvern site, if the bond issue passes, will be two phases, maybe even three phases," he said. "So, this facility will potentially be turned over to us in the couple of years. So, we have some time to plan and do it right."
Anyone with questions regarding the East Mills bond issue or the proposed tech ed center can contact Hood at 712-624-8700 or thood@emschools.org.