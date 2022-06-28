(Malvern) -- Officials and residents in the East Mills School District continue to pour over drawings for a major facilities renovation project.
Last September, the district's voters approved a $22 million bond issue with almost 64% of the vote. Proceeds from the bond issue will provide for an expansion and renovation of the Malvern junior-senior high school into a pre-K-12 facility. East Mills School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News members of the district's facilities review committee meet again Wednesday to continue to hammer out a final plan for the project. Hood says one of the committee's previous decisions was to construct a two-story addition to the junior-senior high school.
"The committee unanimously decided to do a two-story addition," said Hood. "So, everything will kind of look two stories. The elementary portion will be two stories."
However, Hood says other portions were subtracted due to rising construction costs.
"For example, the bus barn maintenance building was going to be part of that conversation," he said. "Unfortunately, due to rising costs, we've taken that part off of the bidding. That will go out sometime in September. Hopefully, we'll open up bids then."
While not specifying a firm date for a groundbreaking, the superintendent hopes construction will begin "before the snow flies."
"The quicker we can get out and get the thing done, the better off they are," said Hood. "So, right now, we're just kind of waiting for Wednesday's meeting to see where we are with a couple of other things. It's been a long process, too, due to COVID. We had to delay, and a few other things. We're just waiting to see what those final versions will be for the students and staff."
Plans call for renovating the existing elementary building at Hastings into the Regional Center for Career Technical Education. East Mills is partnering with Iowa Western Community College and the Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates, or iJAG program on the proposed center, designed to provide students of all ages with academic and technical skills necessary to succeed in future careers. Hood made his comments in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.