(Hastings) -- East Mills' School Board discusses a potential bond issue referendum this evening.
Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the East Mills Elementary Building in Hastings, the board will hear the recommendation of the district's facilities committee for a bond issue to renovate and expand the junior-senior high school building in Malvern to hold all students in grades K-12. The committee also calls for the creation of a focus group to find a viable option for disposing the existing elementary building in Hastings. Earlier this week, East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood told KMA News the committee made its decision based on feedback received at a series of community engagement sessions held since the beginning of the year, and from the results of surveys handed out following the final meeting earlier this month.
"I hope everyone understands," said Hood, "we had six community engagement meetings, and we were very transparent--and have been very transparent--throughout this process. And, survey results, and people that attended them (the meetings), that ZOOMed in, their wishes are to run a bond issue referendum to move everything to one site."
If the committee's recommendation is accepted, a special election would be held in either September or November. One note: earlier reports that tonight's meeting would be held at the building in Malvern were erroneous.