(Undated) -- Two KMAland school districts vote early next year on a revenue purpose statement.
Both the East Mills and South Page School Boards recently approved resolutions to set special elections on the statements. School districts are required to have statements in place to allow for use of revenues from the Secured an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE accounts. Funding from the one-cent sales tax--formerly known as the School Infrastructure Local Option, or SILO tax--can be used by schools for the construction, reconstruction, repair, demolition, purchasing, or remodeling of school buildings, stadiums, gyms, field houses, and bus garages. The revenues are also available for the procurement of school construction sites, and site improvements, as well as the retirement of outstanding bonds from past school infrastructure projects. Tim Hood is the superintendent of both districts. Hood tells KMA News passing the statement secures SAVE dollars as a future option for projects.
"It really doesn't affect anything right now," said Hood. "You have to have it approved for the next 20-plus years. So, anybody that's using it right now, it's fine. East Mills is looking at a potential bond issue, and we're trying to figure out a best-case scenario for them. So, one of the things we looked at is expanding the one-cent (tax), or SAVE, as you call it, for bonding capacity, is the only reason that it came up."
Purpose statement elections are expected to be held in both districts in March. Sidney's School Board recently tabled action on a similar statement resolution. More discussion is expected at a future meeting.