(Treynor) -- Imagine having Iowa's major political leaders and local legislative representatives as dinner guests?
That's why a KMAland high school student is planning for next month. East Mills High School Junior Jack Sayers has invited a host of state political figures to a Southwest Iowa Legislative Dinner May 13th at 5:30 p.m. at the Palace Event Center in Treynor. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Sayers says he wanted to hold an event similar in vein to area legislative coffees--only during the evening.
"My idea was, why don't we host a legislative dinner?" said Sayers. "Those usually only happen during an election cycle. Why don't we have one now, and try to get a roomful of people, so that they can learn more about the legislative process, and learn about state representatives and state senators, and what the governor really wants to do, and have a sit-down conversation with all these different people, and understand where their tax money is going to, and how their voices are represented on the Des Moines hill and on the D.C. hill."
Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, western Iowa congressional representatives and legislators in 13 area counties are among the invitees. As a student, Sayers has served as a legislative page for State Representative Matt Winschitl. Sayers describes the opportunity as a learning experience.
"I've learned a lot while being a page," said Sayers, "learned a lot about the backroom negotiations, how government actually works, and how even though you might see a lot of debate and lot of disagreement on line, that's not how real government works. It's a lot more compromise and handshaking. People are just trying to do what they can for their district."
Sayers is also a member of the Mills County Chamber of Commerce, the Malvern Area Betterment Association and the Southwest Iowa Technical Career Hub. Saying politics is in his blood, he believes other young people must be involved in government. Sayers cites the successful East Mills bond issue campaign as an example.
"One of the big things with, let's say, the school bond," he said, "is that I was trying to tell people in my grade and grades above me, yes, it will not be built by the time you graduate. However, 70% of the students who graduate from that district stay in that district. So, think about your future kids, your siblings, whatever. So, think about the long term, instead of just me, me, me."
Cost of the dinner is $20. Sponsorships are also available. Proceeds from the dinner go to a scholarship fund for future legislative pages. Reservations can be made by calling Sayers at 712-527-0447 or email him at sayers567@gmail.com. You can hear the full interview with Jack Sayers here: