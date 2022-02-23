(Malvern) -- The East Mills dance team has one member who has received statewide recognition.
East Mills senior Kaylee Vandenberg was selected to perform in the All Iowa Honor Dance Team through the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association, after auditions were held back in August.
Vandenberg is a four-year member of the East Mills team, and currently serves as the groups Senior Captain. With the announcement, she also has become the first student from East Mills to be accepted into the honorary group.
Rehearsals for the all-state group will be held on March 3rd, 4th, and 5th, and will be performing at Wells Fargo Arena during the Iowa High School Girls Basketball Tournament.