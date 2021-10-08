(Clarinda) -- The East River Knotty Pines 4-H Club is one of several that are celebrating National 4-H Week.
In part of the celebration, four of the East River members joined the KMA "Morning Show" earlier this week to talk about what they've been working on recently. Treyton Schaapherder, who is in his 5th year of 4-H, says, this year, he showed a working exhibit.
"I did a working exhibit this year where I showed them how to make paper flowers, and then showed them the design elements with flower arranging," Schaapherder said. "I also did a presentation on running."
Schaapherder says he has also worked within the leadership programs within 4-H.
Page County 4-H had 229 exhibitors with 1,724 projects at the Page County Fair. 44 exhibitors with 102 projects also showed at the Iowa State Fair.
Riley Pulliam, in her 4th year of 4-H, says she had success with showing a new horse.
"This year I showed horses, I have started a new horse," Pulliam said. "I have just kind of showed this year, and I won all-around, so I did pretty good I guess."
Allison Johnson, the veteran of the group in her 8th year of 4-H, says she participated in a wide variety of events this year.
"I did horses and pigs at county and state fair, and then I did the cattle pen-of-three project, so instead of leading your calves, you feed them and they're just in a pen and they judge them," Johnson said. "Then I did table setting so you talk the to the judge, and tell them about your table setting after you set it up, and then I took photography to county fair."
Last but certainly not least, Noah Wellhausen, who is in his 4th year of 4-H, says he took a unique approach this year.
"I did 'Share the Fun,' where I played the piano and then I got to go up to the state fair," Wellhausen said. "I didn't get rewarded though, because they didn't give rewards very well."
All four members, along with the 15 other members of the East River Knotty Pines Club, have also taken part in a community service event. A recruitment hayride is also taking place October 17th for any potential new 4-H members. You can hear the full interview with Schaapherder, Pulliam, Johnson, and Wellhausen below.