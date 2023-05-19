(Red Oak) -- Red Oak residents on or around Eastern Avenue are advised of a road closure that will begin Monday.
During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council received an update from Street Superintendent Chris Baird on the significant reconstruction and water main replacement project on a portion of Eastern Avenue from Summit Street to Forest Avenue. Baird says the closure will begin to allow crews with Bluffs Paving and Utility to tear up the remaining portions of the road for resurfacing as they start to wrap up the water main replacement.
"They're going to remove from Forest north on the other part of the street and that's when they get the water services done -- they have just a few left on the west side of the street to finish on the water services," said Baird. "Then the water will be completed for everyone to be hooked up to the new water main and they're running pretty much on schedule for that -- they may be a few days off -- but that's pretty darn good for a six-week project on the water."
He adds that a city-approved letter was sent out to the affected residents with proper 48-hour notice for the closure, which he says crews estimate could be up to five weeks. However, Baird says the hope is to complete the work and re-open the road in early June to local traffic.
"They're going to put tile lines on both sides down the curbs and then they'll be compacting the sub-grade, and they've had a little trouble with that -- the soil did not go back in very good on the water main so they're going to remove part of that and put that back in," Baird explained. "Then they plan on putting in a rock sub-base and then their plan right now is opening up the street sometime after it's poured the first week of June, depending on weather."
During the closure, residents inside the project area are asked to park on a side street outside the project area. However, Baird says they are requesting the contractor allow emergency services to bypass the closure when necessary.
"That was one thing we drilled at this meeting that we had at city hall was that we have to guarantee people access and the contractor said they talked to John and said they didn't care if they put concrete there -- if they need to get there it'll be straightened out," he said. "So, they're going to put a wrap on both ends and guarantee emergency access. They did put in the letter that if we have some people who have doctor's appointments scheduled, that if they know ahead of time there's a possibility they can help them get to and from their house."
Once the concrete is poured, Baird says the road will be opened back up to local traffic but will still require street parking initially to allow crews to complete driveway approaches. He adds that they are also working with the contractor to ensure no other letters regarding closures or driveway access are sent to residents without first being run through the city.