(Council Bluffs) -- An eastern Iowa man is in custody after leading Council Bluffs and Omaha authorities on a pursuit Friday morning.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers attempted to locate a vehicle that had eluded officers on Thursday at 17 Arena Way. As the officer attempted to make contact with the suspect -- 21-year-old Garrett Knipe of Tipton -- he allegedly reversed his car and rammed the police vehicle. The officer was able to get out of the way and was not injured.

Knipe then led authorities on a chase through Council Bluffs at speeds over 100 mph. Knipe crossed into Omaha and was pursued by OPD Able 1 helicopter. Officers deployed stop sticks and Knipe and a female passenger fled on foot before being taken into custody.

Knipe faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, first-degree theft and felony eluding. Able 1, Omaha Police, the Nebraska State Patrol K9 and Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputies all assisted in the incident.

