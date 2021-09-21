(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's 150th birthday celebration includes a special tribute to two of its most famous residents.
"Cathy's Clown," a 1960 million-selling hit for the Everly Brothers. After growing up in Shenandoah, Don and Phil Everly became one of the first major duos in rock history. Now, Edan Everly, the son of the late Don Everly, returns with other family members to Shenandoah this weekend to help the community mark its major milestone. Edan, along with the Killer Vees--descendants of the late Bobby Vee--and performers Daria Grace and Stephen Dibbs Person, are in concert Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. It's Edan's first visit to the community since his father and uncle's legendary concert in July, 1986. In an interview with Don Hansen on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Edan recalled that the Shenandoah concert 35 years ago was a special moment.
"I was actually on tour with my father and uncle," said Edan. "We had the buses, and all that. We had just been up in Canada. We arrived in Shenandoah, and not putting together, because in our house, we have the 8-by-10s of, like, the 'little Donny show," and Margaret and Ike, and the Everly family. We pulled in, and the people were so nice, and they made a big deal out of it. It was just so overwhelming."
Edan says Don and Phil continued to perform despite a strong thunderstorm that evening.
"I think the fire marshal came in and tried to stop it because of the winds, and stuff," he said. "So, they get off stage, and my father said something--I forget exactly what he said, Bill Hillman could tell you better. But, he said, 'if we're going to die, we going to die in Shenandoah.' Then, they got back on stage, and they just rocked it. The audience just went nuts. It was great."
Edan says he and family members look forward to returning to Shenandoah for Shenfest weekend.
"One of the most exciting things for me is, my daughter is exactly the same age I was when I was there 36 years ago," said Edan. "So, my daughter will be there. For me, it's kind of like coming full circle. I never thought I would be in position to play there, then have my daughter there, my wife, my sister Erin and her daughter.
"It's going to be like 'the Twilight Zone,'" she added.
Prior to Saturday's concert, Everly family members will attend a meet-and-greet event at the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum Friday at 4 p.m. A dedication of a historical marker takes place in front of the Everly Brothers Childhood Home next to the museum at 5:30 that afternoon. At that time, Mayor Dick Hunt will present Edan with a key to the city. Ticket information on Saturday night's concert is available from the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's website, shenandoahiowa.net.