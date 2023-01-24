(Undated) -- Reaction to the passage of a controversial bill benefiting private education in Iowa is coming from all over KMAland.
By a 54-to-45 vote Monday evening, the Iowa House approved Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal establishing Educational Savings Accounts of up to $7,600 for public school students wishing to attend private institutions. Legislators in the Iowa Senate approved a similar measure by a 31-to-18 vote, sending the bill to the governor's desk for her signature. At least one veteran KMAland administrator says he's "extremely disappointed" by the bill's passage. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the bill will have a lasting impact on public education in the state.
"I don't believe it's a parent choice bill," said Embray. "I think it's a private school bill. There's just any merits to the bill that would cause any of us to feel like there's structure around it, or any guiderails around it. For that reason, I'm just extreme disappointed."
Embray also questions another component of the bill allowing districts to use so-called "categorical" funding allocated to programs like Talented and Gifted and professional development for teachers' salaries and other needs.
"What the governor's office is saying is the districts have the ability to use these funds in other ways, for other general fund purposes," he said, "which is fine to an extent, however, those programs that the categoricals are set up to support will be in jeopardy if some districts have to use those funds for making sure they have met their negotiations for the year, moving forward. And, that's just bad policy in my opinion."
KMAland lawmakers split on the proposal. Republicans Tom Moore, Dave Sieck and Brent Siegrist and Democrat Josh Turek voted against the bill on the House side of the chamber. Moore tells KMA News he doesn't think the ESA proposal is fiscally sound.
"I want to protect public education," said Moore. "I think private education has its place, but I want to protect public education. I don't believe that the way we're spending the money is what a fiscal conservative would do. So, I couldn't support it fiscally."
Republicans Devon Wood and Ray "Bubba" Sorensen were among those voting with the majority in favor. Republican Tom Shipley was among those voting no on the Senate side, while Republicans Dan Dawson and Mark Costello voted in favor. Costello tells KMA News the so-called "school choice" bill is appropriately-named, in that it gives parents control over where they send their children.
"A lot of people would like to have their kids go to a private school, but they can't afford it," said Costello. "So this kind of puts those who don't have the financial means on a more level playing field with those who have the money to go to private schools. It's just a matter of helping some parents who are not satisfied with their public schools--for good reasons sometimes. I think they should have that opportunity."
Costello also says the bill extends operational sharing incentives for school districts another 10 years to 2034. Since southwest Iowa has few private schools, the Imogene Republican doesn't believe the bill will negatively impact local K-12 districts.