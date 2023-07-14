(Logan) -- Much of KMAland saw a line of thunderstorms early Wednesday morning, bringing plenty of wind damage and power outages and--according to preliminary damage surveys--a strong tornado in rural Harrison County.
According to the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado developed near Overton Road and 286th Street in Harrison County around 6:05 a.m. Wednesday before rapidly moving east, covering 10 miles in just under 10 minutes. Harrison County Emergency Management Director Phillip Davis tells KMA News they received the first severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings around 5:20 a.m. for the northernmost portions of his county.
"The storms quickly developed throughout the county moving at about 80 miles an hour is what we believe to have happened and our dispatchers sounded the sirens for the impacted areas for things like destructive winds," said Davis. "It was by about 7:00 a.m. that everything had moved through the county."
After damage surveys on the ground and radar footage review from the National Weather Service, Davis says they confirmed the tornado southeast of Logan. While it was a primarily rural area, Davis says one house took a direct hit from the storm.
"It was a lot of tree debris and luckily it was a very rural area, but there was one house that took a direct impact from the storm and we saw quite a bit of damage to that house," he said. "The house is heavily damaged and most of the roof was ripped off and that homeowner has a lot to cleanup in that area."
The National Weather Service reports the peak winds from the tornado came in around 120 miles per hour as it moved along a 50-to-100-yard wide path. However, Davis adds there were no injuries or fatalities from the severe weather event. He says other damage included uprooted trees, plenty of snapped branches, and a few grain bins pulled off their foundation.
Davis, who lives near the affected areas, says seeing the storm develop and rip through the county is one he won't soon forget.
"Being right there as the storm developed and trailing right behind it as quickly as it developed was definitely an experience," said Davis. "It's one of those things you don't take for granted seeing how quickly it moved and the strength of the storm as it continued throughout the rest of the county."
He adds that at one point, all but one community in the county was under a severe thunderstorm warning for potentially dangerous winds. Those wishing to report any additional storm damage can utilize a damage assessment tool available on the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page or call 712-644-2353.