(KMAland) -- The U.S. Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee recommends eggs as a good first food for babies and toddlers.
For the first time in history the U.S. Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee has recommended dietary plans for individuals in an age range of birth to two years of age. This committee consists of the top medical doctors and nutrition scientists in the nation. The group puts together the recommendations for what we should eat as Americans.
“They are providing recommendations for children and what they found is that eggs are an important fundamental food source for babies, toddlers and pregnant women,” Dr Mickey Rubin said.
Rubin is the Executive Director of the Egg Nutrition Center. Most recently, Dr. Rubin spent 8 years as Vice President of Nutrition Research at the National Dairy Council.
“This committee goes through a very rigorous process. This is two and a half years in the making where they’ve discussed and researched all the latest science on nutrition. It’s a really science based document written by the nation's leading researchers,” Rubin said.
Morning Show Host Don Hansen posed the question of why are eggs important at such a young age?
“Well there are two reasons. Eggs are nutrient rich with a ton of vitamins and minerals but one nutrient in particular is choline. This nutrient is important for brain development and reducing the risk for birth defects. Eggs are one of the top food sources for choline that we can get. The second reason why they recommended eggs at this life stage is that a lot of people are concerned about food allergies. What the science is telling us, and this is actually a fairly new science is that we no longer want to restrict those food allergens with youngsters. We want to introduce them early because when we introduce them early it actually reduces the chances of developing allergies to those foods later on,” Rubin said.
For more information go to: https://www.eggnutritioncenter.org/. To hear the full interview with Dr. Mickey Rubin click below.