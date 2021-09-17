(Shenandoah) -- A battle royal for mayor--but no contested city council races--are set in Shenandoah.
On Thursday evening, The Page County Auditor's Office released the names of the candidates returning nomination papers before the 5 p.m. deadline to run in citywide races in the November 2nd general elections. Two more candidates for Shenandoah mayor returned papers before the deadline--Michael L. Lamp and Jennifer R. Elliott. Lamp and Elliott join the six other previously-declared candidates for mayor: Michael Anderson, Jon Eric Brantner, Jim Davey, Jeff Hiser, Roger McQueen and Ed Perkins. However, three incumbent council members are unchallenged for reelection--Rita Gibson in Ward 1, Kim Swank in Ward 3, and Toni Graham for council at-large.
Clarinda is another community seeking to replace a retiring mayor. Craig Hill is the lone candidate returning papers to run for the vacancy created by Lisa Hull's decision not to run for reelection. Two incumbent council members seek reelection--Jamie Shore and Matt Ridge, while candidates vie for spots on the Clarinda Regional Health Center's Board of Trustees: Kathy Boysen, Dale Fulk and Rob Marsh.
Meanwhile a three-person race for mayor is shaping up in Essex. Councilman Calvin Kinney, Gloria McComb and Blain Petersen are running to succeed the retiring Marian Durfey. Five candidates are also running for Essex City Council spots: Donald L. Olson, Dennis Gresham, Nicole Wenstrand, Jeff Eshelman and Heather Thornton.
One note: candidates have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to withdraw. A complete listing of Page County's municipal candidates from all communities is available here: