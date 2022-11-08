Vote here

Adair County

contest name choice name party name total votes percent of votes
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Michael Franken DEM 886 27.98
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Chuck Grassley REP 2278 71.93
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.09
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Cindy Axne DEM 972 30.97
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Zach Nunn REP 2165 68.97
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.06
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker DEM 760 23.96
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg REP 2332 73.52
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia LIB 79 2.49
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.03
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Joel Miller DEM 697 22.38
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Paul D. Pate REP 2415 77.55
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.06
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Rob Sand DEM 1302 42.03
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Todd Halbur REP 1795 57.94
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.03
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Michael L. Fitzgerald DEM 1175 38.26
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Roby Smith REP 1894 61.67
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.07
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) John Norwood DEM 662 21.35
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Mike Naig REP 2437 78.59
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.06
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Tom Miller DEM 1172 37.84
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Brenna Bird REP 1921 62.03
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Write-in 4 0.13
State Representative District 23 (Vote For 1) Ray Bubba Sorensen REP 2751 98.29
State Representative District 23 (Vote For 1) Write-in 48 1.71
County Board of Supervisors District 2NE (Vote For 1) Jodie Hoadley REP 573 98.45
County Board of Supervisors District 2NE (Vote For 1) Write-in 9 1.55
County Board of Supervisors District 4SE (Vote For 1) Nathan Baier REP 395 67.41
County Board of Supervisors District 4SE (Vote For 1) Doug Davidson 191 32.59
County Board of Supervisors District 4SE (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Brenda L. Wallace REP 2884 99.14
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Write-in 25 0.86
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Janelle Schneider REP 2870 99.31
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Write-in 20 0.69
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Melissa S. Larson DEM 2160 96
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Write-in 90 4
Richland Township Trustees (Vote For 2) Steven Lilly 74 48.68
Richland Township Trustees (Vote For 2) Roger Tanner 78 51.32
Richland Township Trustees (Vote For 2) Write-in 0 0
Washington Township Trustees (Vote For 2) Richard Antisdel 54 76.06
Washington Township Trustees (Vote For 2) Write-in 17 23.94
Richland Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Evelyn Hopf 78 98.73
Richland Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.27
Washington Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Diane McCall 69 100
Washington Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
County Public Hospital Trustees (Vote For 4) Barbara Kalbach 1905 30
County Public Hospital Trustees (Vote For 4) Mark Schildberg 2212 34.83
County Public Hospital Trustees (Vote For 4) Pam Wiggins 2154 33.92
County Public Hospital Trustees (Vote For 4) Write-in 80 1.26
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners (Vote For 2) Steve Baudler 2367 53.93
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners (Vote For 2) Phil Kading 2003 45.64
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners (Vote For 2) Write-in 19 0.43
County Agricultural Extension Council Members (Vote For 5) Beth Davenport 1820 22.99
County Agricultural Extension Council Members (Vote For 5) Clark R. Dolch 1922 24.28
County Agricultural Extension Council Members (Vote For 5) Sondra A. Baudler 2124 26.84
County Agricultural Extension Council Members (Vote For 5) Matthew Rohrig 1964 24.81
County Agricultural Extension Council Members (Vote For 5) Write-in 85 1.07
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) Yes 1759 73.35
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) No 639 26.65
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) Yes 1634 69.71
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) No 710 30.29
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) Yes 1645 71.15
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) No 667 28.85
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) Yes 1583 70.11
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) No 675 29.89
District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph (Vote For 1) Yes 1616 70.85
District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph (Vote For 1) No 665 29.15
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) Yes 2392 80.73
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) No 571 19.27

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.