Adair County
|contest name
|choice name
|party name
|total votes
|percent of votes
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Michael Franken
|DEM
|886
|27.98
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Chuck Grassley
|REP
|2278
|71.93
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.09
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Cindy Axne
|DEM
|972
|30.97
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Zach Nunn
|REP
|2165
|68.97
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.06
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker
|DEM
|760
|23.96
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg
|REP
|2332
|73.52
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia
|LIB
|79
|2.49
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.03
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Joel Miller
|DEM
|697
|22.38
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Paul D. Pate
|REP
|2415
|77.55
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.06
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Rob Sand
|DEM
|1302
|42.03
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Todd Halbur
|REP
|1795
|57.94
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.03
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|DEM
|1175
|38.26
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Roby Smith
|REP
|1894
|61.67
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.07
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|John Norwood
|DEM
|662
|21.35
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Mike Naig
|REP
|2437
|78.59
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.06
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Tom Miller
|DEM
|1172
|37.84
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Brenna Bird
|REP
|1921
|62.03
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|4
|0.13
|State Representative District 23 (Vote For 1)
|Ray Bubba Sorensen
|REP
|2751
|98.29
|State Representative District 23 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|48
|1.71
|County Board of Supervisors District 2NE (Vote For 1)
|Jodie Hoadley
|REP
|573
|98.45
|County Board of Supervisors District 2NE (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|9
|1.55
|County Board of Supervisors District 4SE (Vote For 1)
|Nathan Baier
|REP
|395
|67.41
|County Board of Supervisors District 4SE (Vote For 1)
|Doug Davidson
|191
|32.59
|County Board of Supervisors District 4SE (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Brenda L. Wallace
|REP
|2884
|99.14
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|25
|0.86
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Janelle Schneider
|REP
|2870
|99.31
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|20
|0.69
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Melissa S. Larson
|DEM
|2160
|96
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|90
|4
|Richland Township Trustees (Vote For 2)
|Steven Lilly
|74
|48.68
|Richland Township Trustees (Vote For 2)
|Roger Tanner
|78
|51.32
|Richland Township Trustees (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Washington Township Trustees (Vote For 2)
|Richard Antisdel
|54
|76.06
|Washington Township Trustees (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|17
|23.94
|Richland Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Evelyn Hopf
|78
|98.73
|Richland Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.27
|Washington Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Diane McCall
|69
|100
|Washington Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|County Public Hospital Trustees (Vote For 4)
|Barbara Kalbach
|1905
|30
|County Public Hospital Trustees (Vote For 4)
|Mark Schildberg
|2212
|34.83
|County Public Hospital Trustees (Vote For 4)
|Pam Wiggins
|2154
|33.92
|County Public Hospital Trustees (Vote For 4)
|Write-in
|80
|1.26
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners (Vote For 2)
|Steve Baudler
|2367
|53.93
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners (Vote For 2)
|Phil Kading
|2003
|45.64
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|19
|0.43
|County Agricultural Extension Council Members (Vote For 5)
|Beth Davenport
|1820
|22.99
|County Agricultural Extension Council Members (Vote For 5)
|Clark R. Dolch
|1922
|24.28
|County Agricultural Extension Council Members (Vote For 5)
|Sondra A. Baudler
|2124
|26.84
|County Agricultural Extension Council Members (Vote For 5)
|Matthew Rohrig
|1964
|24.81
|County Agricultural Extension Council Members (Vote For 5)
|Write-in
|85
|1.07
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1759
|73.35
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|No
|639
|26.65
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1634
|69.71
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|No
|710
|30.29
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1645
|71.15
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|No
|667
|28.85
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1583
|70.11
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|No
|675
|29.89
|District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1616
|70.85
|District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph (Vote For 1)
|No
|665
|29.15
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2392
|80.73
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|No
|571
|19.27