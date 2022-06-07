Adair County Primary Election Results
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Republican Party
|Votes
|U.S. Senator
|Chuck Grassley
|592
|Jim Carlin
|171
|Write-In
|2
|U.S. Representative - Distrct 3
|Zach Nunn
|516
|Nicole Hasso
|113
|Gary Leffler
|81
|Write-In
|1
|Governor
|Kim Reynolds
|720
|Write-In
|3
|Secretary of State
|Paul D. Pate
|687
|Write-In
|1
|State Auditor
|Todd Halbur*
|343
|Mary Ann Hanusa
|287
|Write-In
|1
|State Treasurer
|Roby Smith*
|630
|Write-In
|1
|Secretary of Agriculture
|Mike Naig
|684
|Write-In
|1
|Attorney General
|Brenna Bird
|643
|Write-In
|3
|State Representative - District 23
|Ray Bubba Sorensen
|711
|Write-In
|6
|County Supervisor - District 2
|Jodie Hoadley
|136
|Steven Shelley
|82
|Write-In
|0
|County Supervisor - District 4
|Nathan Baier
|97
|Nick Carson
|47
|Write-In
|0
|County Treasurer
|Brenda L. Wallace
|712
|Write-In
|5
|County Recorder
|Janelle Schneider
|718
|Write-In
|2
|County Attorney
|Write-In
|43
|Democratic Party
|Votes
|U.S. Senator
|Michael Franken
|141
|Glenn Hurst
|71
|Abby Finkenauer
|15
|Write-In
|0
|U.S. Representative - District 3
|Cindy Axne
|220
|Write-In
|0
|Governor
|Deidre DeJear
|209
|Write-In
|0
|Secretary of State
|Joel Miller
|130
|Eric Van Lancker
|67
|Write-In
|0
|State Auditor
|Rob Sand
|218
|Write-In
|0
|State Treasurer
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|220
|Write-In
|0
|Secretary of Agriculture
|John Norwood
|211
|Write-In
|0
|Attorney General
|Tom Miller
|219
|Write-In
|0
|State Representative - District 23
|Write-In
|18
|County Supervisor - District 2
|Write-In
|6
|County Supervisor - District 4
|Write-In
|4
|County Treasurer
|Write-In
|12
|County Recorder
|Write-In
|9
|County Attorney
|Melissa S. Larson
|201
|Write-In
|5