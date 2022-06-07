Adair County Primary Election Results

﻿Republican Party Votes
U.S. Senator
Chuck Grassley 592
Jim Carlin 171
Write-In 2
U.S. Representative - Distrct 3
Zach Nunn 516
Nicole Hasso 113
Gary Leffler 81
Write-In 1
Governor
Kim Reynolds 720
Write-In 3
Secretary of State
Paul D. Pate 687
Write-In 1
State Auditor
Todd Halbur* 343
Mary Ann Hanusa 287
Write-In 1
State Treasurer
Roby Smith* 630
Write-In 1
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig 684
Write-In 1
Attorney General
Brenna Bird 643
Write-In 3
State Representative - District 23
Ray Bubba Sorensen 711
Write-In 6
County Supervisor - District 2
Jodie Hoadley 136
Steven Shelley 82
Write-In 0
County Supervisor - District 4
Nathan Baier 97
Nick Carson 47
Write-In 0
County Treasurer
Brenda L. Wallace 712
Write-In 5
County Recorder
Janelle Schneider 718
Write-In 2
County Attorney
Write-In 43
Democratic Party Votes
U.S. Senator
Michael Franken 141
Glenn Hurst 71
Abby Finkenauer 15
Write-In 0
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne 220
Write-In 0
Governor
Deidre DeJear 209
Write-In 0
Secretary of State
Joel Miller 130
Eric Van Lancker 67
Write-In 0
State Auditor
Rob Sand 218
Write-In 0
State Treasurer
Michael L. Fitzgerald 220
Write-In 0
Secretary of Agriculture
John Norwood 211
Write-In 0
Attorney General
Tom Miller 219
Write-In 0
State Representative - District 23
Write-In 18
County Supervisor - District 2
Write-In 6
County Supervisor - District 4
Write-In 4
County Treasurer
Write-In 12
County Recorder
Write-In 9
County Attorney
Melissa S. Larson 201
Write-In 5

