Adams County
|contest name
|choice name
|party name
|total votes
|percent of votes
|United States Senator ( 1)
|Chuck Grassley
|REP
|1167
|71.29
|United States Senator ( 1)
|Michael Franken
|DEM
|467
|28.53
|United States Senator ( 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.18
|United States Representative District 3 ( 1)
|Zach Nunn
|REP
|1126
|68.7
|United States Representative District 3 ( 1)
|Cindy Axne
|DEM
|510
|31.12
|United States Representative District 3 ( 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.18
|Governor and Lt. Governor ( 1)
|Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg
|REP
|1241
|74.18
|Governor and Lt. Governor ( 1)
|Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker
|DEM
|381
|22.77
|Governor and Lt. Governor ( 1)
|Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia
|LIB
|48
|2.87
|Governor and Lt. Governor ( 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.18
|Secretary of State ( 1)
|Paul D. Pate
|REP
|1224
|74.5
|Secretary of State ( 1)
|Joel Miller
|DEM
|417
|25.38
|Secretary of State ( 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.12
|Auditor of State ( 1)
|Todd Halbur
|REP
|1052
|64.15
|Auditor of State ( 1)
|Rob Sand
|DEM
|587
|35.79
|Auditor of State ( 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.06
|Treasurer of State ( 1)
|Roby Smith
|REP
|1039
|63.39
|Treasurer of State ( 1)
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|DEM
|599
|36.55
|Treasurer of State ( 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.06
|Secretary of Agriculture ( 1)
|Mike Naig
|REP
|1273
|77.86
|Secretary of Agriculture ( 1)
|John Norwood
|DEM
|361
|22.08
|Secretary of Agriculture ( 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.06
|Attorney General ( 1)
|Brenna Bird
|REP
|1044
|63.78
|Attorney General ( 1)
|Tom Miller
|DEM
|593
|36.22
|Attorney General ( 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|State Senator District 9 ( 1)
|Tom Shipley
|REP
|1346
|80.84
|State Senator District 9 ( 1)
|Tripp Narup
|DEM
|317
|19.04
|State Senator District 9 ( 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.12
|State Representative District 17 ( 1)
|Devon Wood
|REP
|1091
|66.16
|State Representative District 17 ( 1)
|Pat Shipley
|DEM
|558
|33.84
|State Representative District 17 ( 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|County Board of Supervisor District 1 ( 1)
|Bobbi J. Baker-Maynes
|REP
|250
|96.15
|County Board of Supervisor District 1 ( 1)
|Write-in
|10
|3.85
|County Board of Supervisor District 2 ( 1)
|Tony Hardisty
|REP
|260
|93.86
|County Board of Supervisor District 2 ( 1)
|Write-in
|17
|6.14
|County Board of Supervisor District 3 ( 1)
|Scott Akin
|REP
|317
|98.14
|County Board of Supervisor District 3 ( 1)
|Write-in
|6
|1.86
|County Board of Supervisor District 4 ( 1)
|Leland Shipley
|REP
|213
|67.83
|County Board of Supervisor District 4 ( 1)
|Write-in
|101
|32.17
|County Board of Supervisor District 5 ( 1)
|Christopher Standley
|REP
|320
|98.46
|County Board of Supervisor District 5 ( 1)
|Write-in
|5
|1.54
|County Treasurer ( 1)
|Holly Schafer
|DEM
|1429
|98.08
|County Treasurer ( 1)
|Write-in
|28
|1.92
|County Recorder ( 1)
|Jamie Stargell
|REP
|1547
|99.42
|County Recorder ( 1)
|Write-in
|9
|0.58
|County Attorney ( 1)
|Andrew Knuth
|REP
|1430
|98.42
|County Attorney ( 1)
|Write-in
|23
|1.58
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner ( 2)
|Robbie Tucker
|1224
|50.79
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner ( 2)
|Michael Olive
|1175
|48.76
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner ( 2)
|Write-in
|11
|0.46
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner - To Fill Vacancy ( 1)
|David Lundquist
|1443
|99.45
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner - To Fill Vacancy ( 1)
|Write-in
|8
|0.55
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5)
|Chris Gilbert
|908
|16.05
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5)
|Laura Bowman
|1062
|18.77
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5)
|Sue Privett
|719
|12.71
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5)
|Rex Townsend
|916
|16.19
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5)
|Kyle Shipley
|1066
|18.84
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5)
|Clifford Mann
|967
|17.09
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5)
|Write-in
|19
|0.34
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member - To Fill Vacancy ( 1)
|Write-in
|84
|100
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley ( 1)
|Yes
|934
|68.27
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley ( 1)
|No
|434
|31.73
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott ( 1)
|Yes
|915
|68.39
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott ( 1)
|No
|423
|31.61
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding ( 1)
|Yes
|908
|68.01
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding ( 1)
|No
|427
|31.99
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers ( 1)
|Yes
|885
|68.23
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers ( 1)
|No
|412
|31.77
|District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph ( 1)
|Yes
|905
|68.35
|District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph ( 1)
|No
|419
|31.65
|Constitutional Amendment 1 ( 1)
|Yes
|1281
|80.87
|Constitutional Amendment 1 ( 1)
|No
|303
|19.13