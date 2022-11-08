Adams County Election Results

Adams County

contest name choice name party name total votes percent of votes
United States Senator ( 1) Chuck Grassley REP 1167 71.29
United States Senator ( 1) Michael Franken DEM 467 28.53
United States Senator ( 1) Write-in 3 0.18
United States Representative District 3 ( 1) Zach Nunn REP 1126 68.7
United States Representative District 3 ( 1) Cindy Axne DEM 510 31.12
United States Representative District 3 ( 1) Write-in 3 0.18
Governor and Lt. Governor ( 1) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg REP 1241 74.18
Governor and Lt. Governor ( 1) Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker DEM 381 22.77
Governor and Lt. Governor ( 1) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia LIB 48 2.87
Governor and Lt. Governor ( 1) Write-in 3 0.18
Secretary of State ( 1) Paul D. Pate REP 1224 74.5
Secretary of State ( 1) Joel Miller DEM 417 25.38
Secretary of State ( 1) Write-in 2 0.12
Auditor of State ( 1) Todd Halbur REP 1052 64.15
Auditor of State ( 1) Rob Sand DEM 587 35.79
Auditor of State ( 1) Write-in 1 0.06
Treasurer of State ( 1) Roby Smith REP 1039 63.39
Treasurer of State ( 1) Michael L. Fitzgerald DEM 599 36.55
Treasurer of State ( 1) Write-in 1 0.06
Secretary of Agriculture ( 1) Mike Naig REP 1273 77.86
Secretary of Agriculture ( 1) John Norwood DEM 361 22.08
Secretary of Agriculture ( 1) Write-in 1 0.06
Attorney General ( 1) Brenna Bird REP 1044 63.78
Attorney General ( 1) Tom Miller DEM 593 36.22
Attorney General ( 1) Write-in 0 0
State Senator District 9 ( 1) Tom Shipley REP 1346 80.84
State Senator District 9 ( 1) Tripp Narup DEM 317 19.04
State Senator District 9 ( 1) Write-in 2 0.12
State Representative District 17 ( 1) Devon Wood REP 1091 66.16
State Representative District 17 ( 1) Pat Shipley DEM 558 33.84
State Representative District 17 ( 1) Write-in 0 0
County Board of Supervisor District 1 ( 1) Bobbi J. Baker-Maynes REP 250 96.15
County Board of Supervisor District 1 ( 1) Write-in 10 3.85
County Board of Supervisor District 2 ( 1) Tony Hardisty REP 260 93.86
County Board of Supervisor District 2 ( 1) Write-in 17 6.14
County Board of Supervisor District 3 ( 1) Scott Akin REP 317 98.14
County Board of Supervisor District 3 ( 1) Write-in 6 1.86
County Board of Supervisor District 4 ( 1) Leland Shipley REP 213 67.83
County Board of Supervisor District 4 ( 1) Write-in 101 32.17
County Board of Supervisor District 5 ( 1) Christopher Standley REP 320 98.46
County Board of Supervisor District 5 ( 1) Write-in 5 1.54
County Treasurer ( 1) Holly Schafer DEM 1429 98.08
County Treasurer ( 1) Write-in 28 1.92
County Recorder ( 1) Jamie Stargell REP 1547 99.42
County Recorder ( 1) Write-in 9 0.58
County Attorney ( 1) Andrew Knuth REP 1430 98.42
County Attorney ( 1) Write-in 23 1.58
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner ( 2) Robbie Tucker 1224 50.79
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner ( 2) Michael Olive 1175 48.76
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner ( 2) Write-in 11 0.46
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner - To Fill Vacancy ( 1) David Lundquist 1443 99.45
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner - To Fill Vacancy ( 1) Write-in 8 0.55
County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5) Chris Gilbert 908 16.05
County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5) Laura Bowman 1062 18.77
County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5) Sue Privett 719 12.71
County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5) Rex Townsend 916 16.19
County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5) Kyle Shipley 1066 18.84
County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5) Clifford Mann 967 17.09
County Agricultural Extension Council Member ( 5) Write-in 19 0.34
County Agricultural Extension Council Member - To Fill Vacancy ( 1) Write-in 84 100
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley ( 1) Yes 934 68.27
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley ( 1) No 434 31.73
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott ( 1) Yes 915 68.39
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott ( 1) No 423 31.61
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding ( 1) Yes 908 68.01
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding ( 1) No 427 31.99
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers ( 1) Yes 885 68.23
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers ( 1) No 412 31.77
District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph ( 1) Yes 905 68.35
District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph ( 1) No 419 31.65
Constitutional Amendment 1 ( 1) Yes 1281 80.87
Constitutional Amendment 1 ( 1) No 303 19.13

