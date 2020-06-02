Adams County Election Results

(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Adams County.  Winners are listed in bold.

Republican Party

U.S. Senate

Joni Ernst - 453

Write-In - 2

U.S Representative - District 3

David Young 274

Bill Schafer 206

Write-In - 2

State Representative - District 21

Tom Moore - 458

Write-In - 1

Board of Supervisors - District 2

Tony Hardisty - 73

Write-In - 4

Board of Supervisors - District 5

Bobbi J. Baker-Maynes - 96

Write-In - 1

County Auditor

Becky Bissell - 460

Write-In - 3

County Sheriff

Alan Johannes - 458

Write-In - 10

Democratic Party

U.S. Senate 

Theresa Greenfield 126

Michael Franken 59

Kimberly Graham 26

Eddie J. Mauro 17

Cal Woods 3

U.S. Representative - District 3

Cindy Axne - 214

Write-In - 1

State Representative - District 21

Write-In - 15

Board of Supervisors - District 2

Merlin R. Dixon - 44

Write-In - 3

Board of Supervisors - District 5

Write-In - 3

County Auditor 

Write-In - 25

County Sheriff

Write-In - 24