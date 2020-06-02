(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Adams County. Winners are listed in bold.
Republican Party
U.S. Senate
Joni Ernst - 453
Write-In - 2
U.S Representative - District 3
David Young 274
Bill Schafer 206
Write-In - 2
State Representative - District 21
Tom Moore - 458
Write-In - 1
Board of Supervisors - District 2
Tony Hardisty - 73
Write-In - 4
Board of Supervisors - District 5
Bobbi J. Baker-Maynes - 96
Write-In - 1
County Auditor
Becky Bissell - 460
Write-In - 3
County Sheriff
Alan Johannes - 458
Write-In - 10
Democratic Party
U.S. Senate
Theresa Greenfield 126
Michael Franken 59
Kimberly Graham 26
Eddie J. Mauro 17
Cal Woods 3
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne - 214
Write-In - 1
State Representative - District 21
Write-In - 15
Board of Supervisors - District 2
Merlin R. Dixon - 44
Write-In - 3
Board of Supervisors - District 5
Write-In - 3
County Auditor
Write-In - 25
County Sheriff
Write-In - 24