Adams County Primary Election Results
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Republican Party
|Votes
|U.S. Senate
|Chuck Grassley
|339
|Jim Carlin
|133
|Write-In
|0
|U.S. Representative - District 3
|Zach Nunn
|296
|Nicole Hasso
|78
|Gary Leffler
|70
|Write-In
|1
|Governor
|Kim Reynolds
|457
|Write-In
|3
|Secretary of State
|Paul Pate
|445
|Write-In
|0
|State Auditor
|Mary Ann Hanusa
|226
|Todd Halbur
|196
|Write-In
|State Treasurer
|Roby Smith
|420
|Write-In
|0
|Secretary of Agriculture
|Mike Naig
|445
|Write-In
|1
|Attorney General
|Brenna Bird
|420
|Write-In
|0
|State Senator - District 9
|Tom Shipley
|453
|Write-In
|1
|State Representative - District 17
|Paul Dykstra
|237
|Devon Wood
|214
|Write-In
|0
|County Supervisor - District 1
|Bobbi J. Baker-Maynes
|69
|Write-In
|0
|County Supervisor - District 2
|Tony Hardisty
|53
|Jerry Peckham
|50
|Write-In
|0
|County Supervisor - District 3
|Scott Akin
|75
|Write-In
|0
|County Supervisor - District 4
|Leland Shipley
|81
|Write-In
|0
|County Supervisor - District 5
|Christopher Standley
|79
|Karl McCarty
|39
|Write-In
|0
|County Treasurer
|Write-In
|21
|County Recorder
|Jamie Stargell
|435
|Write-In
|0
|County Attorney
|Write-In
|19
|Democratic Party
|Votes
|U.S. Senator
|Michael Franken
|79
|Abby Finkenauer
|51
|Glenn Hurst
|11
|Write-In
|0
|U.S. Representative - District 3
|Cindy Axne
|141
|Write-In
|0
|Governor
|Deidre DeJear
|125
|Write-In
|0
|Secretary of State
|Joel Miller
|106
|Eric Van Lancker
|21
|Write-In
|0
|State Auditor
|Rob Sand
|133
|Write-In
|0
|State Treasurer
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|132
|Write-In
|0
|Secrectary of Agriculture
|John Norwood
|124
|Write-In
|0
|Attorney General
|Tom Miller
|134
|Write-In
|0
|State Senator - District 9
|Write-In
|7
|State Representative - District 17
|Write-In
|7
|County Supervisor - District 1
|Write-In
|2
|County Supervisor - District 2
|Write-In
|3
|County Supervisor - District 3
|Write-In
|1
|County Supervisor - District 4
|Write-In
|0
|County Supervisor - District 5
|Write-In
|0
|County Treasurer
|Holly Schafer
|128
|Write-In
|0
|County Recorder
|Write-In
|4
|County Attorney
|Write-In
|4