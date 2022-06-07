Adams County Election Results

Adams County Primary Election Results

Field 1 Field 2
Republican Party Votes
U.S. Senate
Chuck Grassley 339
Jim Carlin 133
Write-In 0
U.S. Representative - District 3
Zach Nunn 296
Nicole Hasso 78
Gary Leffler 70
Write-In 1
Governor
Kim Reynolds 457
Write-In 3
Secretary of State
Paul Pate 445
Write-In 0
State Auditor
Mary Ann Hanusa 226
Todd Halbur 196
Write-In
State Treasurer
Roby Smith 420
Write-In 0
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig 445
Write-In 1
Attorney General
Brenna Bird 420
Write-In 0
State Senator - District 9
Tom Shipley 453
Write-In 1
State Representative - District 17
Paul Dykstra 237
Devon Wood 214
Write-In 0
County Supervisor - District 1
Bobbi J. Baker-Maynes 69
Write-In 0
County Supervisor - District 2
Tony Hardisty 53
Jerry Peckham 50
Write-In 0
County Supervisor - District 3
Scott Akin 75
Write-In 0
County Supervisor - District 4
Leland Shipley 81
Write-In 0
County Supervisor - District 5
Christopher Standley 79
Karl McCarty 39
Write-In 0
County Treasurer
Write-In 21
County Recorder
Jamie Stargell 435
Write-In 0
County Attorney
Write-In 19
Democratic Party Votes
U.S. Senator
Michael Franken 79
Abby Finkenauer 51
Glenn Hurst 11
Write-In 0
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne 141
Write-In 0
Governor
Deidre DeJear 125
Write-In 0
Secretary of State
Joel Miller 106
Eric Van Lancker 21
Write-In 0
State Auditor
Rob Sand 133
Write-In 0
State Treasurer
Michael L. Fitzgerald 132
Write-In 0
Secrectary of Agriculture
John Norwood 124
Write-In 0
Attorney General
Tom Miller 134
Write-In 0
State Senator - District 9
Write-In 7
State Representative - District 17
Write-In 7
County Supervisor - District 1
Write-In 2
County Supervisor - District 2
Write-In 3
County Supervisor - District 3
Write-In 1
County Supervisor - District 4
Write-In 0
County Supervisor - District 5
Write-In 0
County Treasurer
Holly Schafer 128
Write-In 0
County Recorder
Write-In 4
County Attorney
Write-In 4

