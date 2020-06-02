(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Municipal Election in Atchison County. Winners are listed in bold.
Rock Port R-II Board of Education (Elect 3)
Regan Griffin - 198
Jeremy Davis - 191
Joanna B. Burke - 183
Ken Miller - 71
Rock Port Board of Alderman North Ward
Todd Stevens - 34
Rock Port Board of Alderman South Ward
No Candidate Filed
Rock Port Ballot Measure
Shall the City of Rock Port, Missouri, be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?
Yes - 98
No - 53
Tarkio R-I Board of Education (Elect 3)
Christopher Yates - 162
Warren Joshua Wright - 128
Write-In (Heather Olson) - 76
Tarkio Mayor
Timothy Morehouse - 123
Tarkio Board of Alderman North Ward
Blu Dow - 77
Tarkio Board of Alderman South Ward
Michael Klosek - 39
Tarkio Ballot Measure
Shall the City of Tarkio, Missouri, be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?
Yes - 69
No - 55
Fairfax Board of Alderman At Large (Elect 2)
Michael Oswald - 97
Kristi Duering - 95
Fairfax Ballot Measure 1
Shall the City of Fairfax, Missouri, impose a sales tax of one percent (1%) for the purpose of street repair, including, but not limited to the operation, maintenance and equipment?
Yes - 108
No - 12
Fairfax Ballot Measure 2
Shall the City of Fairfax, Missouri, be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?
Yes - 89
No - 30
Watson Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Tabitha Gibson - 6
Rodney Meinders - 6
Watson Ballot Measure
Shall the Village of Watson, Missouri be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?
Yes - 4
No - 3
Westboro Board of Alderman (Elect 2)
Jo-Ellen Estes Moore - 26
Joel Gibson - 21
Helen Settles - 11
Westboro Ballot Measure
Shall the City of Westboro, Missouri, be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?
Yes - 20
No - 18