Cass County, IA Election Results

Cass County, Iowa

contest name choice name party name total votes percent of votes
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Michael Franken DEM 1502 28.83
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Chuck Grassley REP 3698 70.99
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Write-in 9 0.17
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Cindy Axne DEM 1602 30.85
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Zach Nunn REP 3579 68.92
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Write-in 12 0.23
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker DEM 1299 24.64
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg REP 3864 73.29
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia LIB 109 2.07
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Joel Miller DEM 1365 26.47
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Paul D. Pate REP 3789 73.47
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.06
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Rob Sand DEM 1573 30.71
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Todd Halbur REP 3544 69.19
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 0.1
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Michael L. Fitzgerald DEM 1758 34.3
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Roby Smith REP 3366 65.68
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.02
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) John Norwood DEM 1280 25.02
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Mike Naig REP 3831 74.88
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 0.1
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Tom Miller DEM 1635 31.82
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Brenna Bird REP 3498 68.08
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 0.1
State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1) Tripp Narup DEM 1212 23.51
State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1) Tom Shipley REP 3941 76.45
State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.04
State Representative District 18 (Vote For 1) Thomas Jay Moore REP 4219 98.41
State Representative District 18 (Vote For 1) Write-in 68 1.59
County Board of Supervisors District 2 (Vote For 1) Mark O'Brien REP 726 96.67
County Board of Supervisors District 2 (Vote For 1) Write-in 25 3.33
County Board of Supervisors District 3 (Vote For 1) Wendy Richter REP 1002 98.43
County Board of Supervisors District 3 (Vote For 1) Write-in 16 1.57
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Tracey J Marshall REP 3922 95.75
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Write-in 174 4.25
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Mary Ward REP 4366 99
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Write-in 44 1
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Vanessa E Strazdas REP 3957 97.06
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Write-in 120 2.94
County Auditor To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1) Kathy Somers REP 3978 95.05
County Auditor To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1) Write-in 207 4.95
Edna Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Kevin A Stender 41 49.4
Edna Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Pat Erickson 42 50.6
Edna Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 0 0
Edna Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Travis Erickson 41 97.62
Edna Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 2.38
Union Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Clarke Gerlock 69 52.27
Union Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Richard Hoffman 60 45.45
Union Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 3 2.27
Union Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Cheryl Christensen 77 97.47
Union Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 2.53
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4) Joanne Lorence 2918 23.74
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4) Julie Pollock 3115 25.34
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4) Roger Herring 3441 28
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4) Mike Klocke 2774 22.57
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4) Write-in 43 0.35
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) John J Hansen 2933 43.4
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Gregory D Zellmer 3806 56.32
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Write-in 19 0.28
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Jeb Peck 2903 19.41
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) David York 2759 18.45
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Chad Becker 2992 20.01
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Todd M Weppler 3069 20.52
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Bradley J Pellett 3189 21.33
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Write-in 41 0.27
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) Yes 2619 68.78
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) No 1189 31.22
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) Yes 2319 64.85
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) No 1257 35.15
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) Yes 2467 68.19
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) No 1151 31.81
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) Yes 2328 66.99
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) No 1147 33.01
District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1) Yes 2363 66.45
District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1) No 1193 33.55
District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1) Yes 2511 69.63
District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1) No 1095 30.37
District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1) Yes 2346 67.36
District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1) No 1137 32.64
District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1) Yes 2511 69.44
District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1) No 1105 30.56
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) Yes 3890 79.98
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) No 974 20.02

