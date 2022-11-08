Cass County, Iowa
|contest name
|choice name
|party name
|total votes
|percent of votes
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Michael Franken
|DEM
|1502
|28.83
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Chuck Grassley
|REP
|3698
|70.99
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|9
|0.17
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Cindy Axne
|DEM
|1602
|30.85
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Zach Nunn
|REP
|3579
|68.92
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|12
|0.23
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker
|DEM
|1299
|24.64
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg
|REP
|3864
|73.29
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia
|LIB
|109
|2.07
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Joel Miller
|DEM
|1365
|26.47
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Paul D. Pate
|REP
|3789
|73.47
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.06
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Rob Sand
|DEM
|1573
|30.71
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Todd Halbur
|REP
|3544
|69.19
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|0.1
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|DEM
|1758
|34.3
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Roby Smith
|REP
|3366
|65.68
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.02
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|John Norwood
|DEM
|1280
|25.02
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Mike Naig
|REP
|3831
|74.88
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|0.1
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Tom Miller
|DEM
|1635
|31.82
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Brenna Bird
|REP
|3498
|68.08
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|0.1
|State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1)
|Tripp Narup
|DEM
|1212
|23.51
|State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1)
|Tom Shipley
|REP
|3941
|76.45
|State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.04
|State Representative District 18 (Vote For 1)
|Thomas Jay Moore
|REP
|4219
|98.41
|State Representative District 18 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|68
|1.59
|County Board of Supervisors District 2 (Vote For 1)
|Mark O'Brien
|REP
|726
|96.67
|County Board of Supervisors District 2 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|25
|3.33
|County Board of Supervisors District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Wendy Richter
|REP
|1002
|98.43
|County Board of Supervisors District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|16
|1.57
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Tracey J Marshall
|REP
|3922
|95.75
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|174
|4.25
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Mary Ward
|REP
|4366
|99
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|44
|1
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Vanessa E Strazdas
|REP
|3957
|97.06
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|120
|2.94
|County Auditor To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Kathy Somers
|REP
|3978
|95.05
|County Auditor To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|207
|4.95
|Edna Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Kevin A Stender
|41
|49.4
|Edna Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Pat Erickson
|42
|50.6
|Edna Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Edna Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Travis Erickson
|41
|97.62
|Edna Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|2.38
|Union Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Clarke Gerlock
|69
|52.27
|Union Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Richard Hoffman
|60
|45.45
|Union Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|3
|2.27
|Union Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Cheryl Christensen
|77
|97.47
|Union Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|2.53
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4)
|Joanne Lorence
|2918
|23.74
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4)
|Julie Pollock
|3115
|25.34
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4)
|Roger Herring
|3441
|28
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4)
|Mike Klocke
|2774
|22.57
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4)
|Write-in
|43
|0.35
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|John J Hansen
|2933
|43.4
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Gregory D Zellmer
|3806
|56.32
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|19
|0.28
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Jeb Peck
|2903
|19.41
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|David York
|2759
|18.45
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Chad Becker
|2992
|20.01
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Todd M Weppler
|3069
|20.52
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Bradley J Pellett
|3189
|21.33
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Write-in
|41
|0.27
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2619
|68.78
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|No
|1189
|31.22
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2319
|64.85
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|No
|1257
|35.15
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2467
|68.19
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|No
|1151
|31.81
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2328
|66.99
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|No
|1147
|33.01
|District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2363
|66.45
|District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1)
|No
|1193
|33.55
|District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2511
|69.63
|District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1)
|No
|1095
|30.37
|District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2346
|67.36
|District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1)
|No
|1137
|32.64
|District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2511
|69.44
|District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1)
|No
|1105
|30.56
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|3890
|79.98
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|No
|974
|20.02