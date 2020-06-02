Cass County, IA Election Results

(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Cass County.  Winners are listed in bold.

Republican Party

U.S. Senate

Joni Ernst - 1,398

Write-In - 8

U.S Representative - District 3

David Young - 1,039

Bill Schafer - 392

Write-In - 2

State Senator - District 10

Jake Chapman - 154

Write-In - 0

State Representative - District 20

Ray Bubba Sorensen - 170

Write-In - 0

State Representative - District 21

Tom Moore - 1,198

Write-In - 10

Board of Supervisors - District 1

Stephen S. Green - 221

Write-In - 1

Board of Supervisors - District 4

Steve Baier - 236

Travis Erickson - 89

Write-In - 1

Board of Supervisors - District 5

Bernard Pettinger - 182 

Linda Reineke - 92

Write-In - 0

County Auditor

Dale Sunderman - 1,415

Write-In - 4

County Sheriff

Darby J. McLaren - 1,422

Write-In - 8

County Attorney (To fill vacancy)

Vanessa Strazdas - 1,271

Write-In - 17

Democratic Party

U.S. Senate 

Theresa Greenfield - 405

Michael Franken - 102

Kimberly Graham - 78

Eddie J. Mauro - 60

Cal Woods - 8

Write-In - 1

U.S. Representative - District 3

Cindy Axne - 609

Write-In - 3

State Senator - District 10

Warren Andrew Varley - 99

Write-In - 0

State Representative - District 20

Ryan Morrison - 97

Write-In - 1

State Representative - District 21

Write-In - 27

Board of Supervisors - District 1

Write-In - 5

Board of Supervisors - District 4

Write-In - 3

Board of Supervisors - District 5 

Russell Joyce - 150

Write-In - 1

County Auditor

Write-In - 29

County Sheriff

Write-In - 26

County Attorney (To fill vacancy)

Write-In - 19