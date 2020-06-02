(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Cass County. Winners are listed in bold.
Republican Party
U.S. Senate
Joni Ernst - 1,398
Write-In - 8
U.S Representative - District 3
David Young - 1,039
Bill Schafer - 392
Write-In - 2
State Senator - District 10
Jake Chapman - 154
Write-In - 0
State Representative - District 20
Ray Bubba Sorensen - 170
Write-In - 0
State Representative - District 21
Tom Moore - 1,198
Write-In - 10
Board of Supervisors - District 1
Stephen S. Green - 221
Write-In - 1
Board of Supervisors - District 4
Steve Baier - 236
Travis Erickson - 89
Write-In - 1
Board of Supervisors - District 5
Bernard Pettinger - 182
Linda Reineke - 92
Write-In - 0
County Auditor
Dale Sunderman - 1,415
Write-In - 4
County Sheriff
Darby J. McLaren - 1,422
Write-In - 8
County Attorney (To fill vacancy)
Vanessa Strazdas - 1,271
Write-In - 17
Democratic Party
U.S. Senate
Theresa Greenfield - 405
Michael Franken - 102
Kimberly Graham - 78
Eddie J. Mauro - 60
Cal Woods - 8
Write-In - 1
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne - 609
Write-In - 3
State Senator - District 10
Warren Andrew Varley - 99
Write-In - 0
State Representative - District 20
Ryan Morrison - 97
Write-In - 1
State Representative - District 21
Write-In - 27
Board of Supervisors - District 1
Write-In - 5
Board of Supervisors - District 4
Write-In - 3
Board of Supervisors - District 5
Russell Joyce - 150
Write-In - 1
County Auditor
Write-In - 29
County Sheriff
Write-In - 26
County Attorney (To fill vacancy)
Write-In - 19