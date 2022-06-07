Cass County, IA Election Results

Cass County Primary Election Results

Republican Party Votes
*Denotes Winner
U.S. Senate
Chuck Grassley* 1,163
Jim Carlin 397
Write-In 4
U.S. Representative - District 3
Zach Nunn 794
Nicole Hasso 297
Gary Leffler 291
Write-In 7
Governor
Kim Reynolds 1,457
Write-In 14
Secretary of State
Paul Pate 1,374
Write-In 9
State Auditor
Todd Halbur* 760
Mary Ann Hanusa 572
Write-In 5
State Treasurer
Roby Smith 1,286
Write-In 5
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig 1,352
Write-In 5
Attorney General
Brenna Bird 1,287
Write-In 9
State Senator - District 9
Tom Shipley 1,405
Write-In 3
State Representative - District 18
Thomas Jay Moore 1,380
Write-In 6
County Supervisor - District 2
Mark O'Brien 229
Write-In 8
County Supervisor - District 3
Wendy Richter* 255
John P Hartkopf 232
Write-In 3
County Treasurer
Tracey J Marshall 1,193
Write-In 76
County Recorder
Mary Ward 1,379
Write-In 8
County Attorney
Vanessa E Strazdas* 625
Robert J Engler 452
Jay W Mez 430
Write-In 2
Democratic Party Votes
U.S. Senator
Abby Finkenauer* 178
Michael Franken 145
Glenn Hurst 30
Write-In 0
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne 340
Write-In 3
Governor
Deidre DeJear 326
Write-In 1
Secretary of State
Joel Miller* 220
Eric Van Lancker 84
Write-In 1
State Auditor
Rob Sand 328
Write-In 1
State Treasurer
Michael L. Fitzgerald 331
Write-In 0
Secrectary of Agriculture
John Norwood 312
Write-In 0
Attorney General
Tom Miller 335
Write-In 0
State Senator - District 9
Write-In 9
State Representative - District 18
Write-In 9
County Supervisor - District 2
Write-In 2
County Supervisor - District 3
Write-In 5
County Treasurer
Write-In 10
County Recorder
Write-In 5
County Attorney
Write-In 15

