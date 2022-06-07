Cass County Primary Election Results
|Republican Party
|Votes
|*Denotes Winner
|U.S. Senate
|Chuck Grassley*
|1,163
|Jim Carlin
|397
|Write-In
|4
|U.S. Representative - District 3
|Zach Nunn
|794
|Nicole Hasso
|297
|Gary Leffler
|291
|Write-In
|7
|Governor
|Kim Reynolds
|1,457
|Write-In
|14
|Secretary of State
|Paul Pate
|1,374
|Write-In
|9
|State Auditor
|Todd Halbur*
|760
|Mary Ann Hanusa
|572
|Write-In
|5
|State Treasurer
|Roby Smith
|1,286
|Write-In
|5
|Secretary of Agriculture
|Mike Naig
|1,352
|Write-In
|5
|Attorney General
|Brenna Bird
|1,287
|Write-In
|9
|State Senator - District 9
|Tom Shipley
|1,405
|Write-In
|3
|State Representative - District 18
|Thomas Jay Moore
|1,380
|Write-In
|6
|County Supervisor - District 2
|Mark O'Brien
|229
|Write-In
|8
|County Supervisor - District 3
|Wendy Richter*
|255
|John P Hartkopf
|232
|Write-In
|3
|County Treasurer
|Tracey J Marshall
|1,193
|Write-In
|76
|County Recorder
|Mary Ward
|1,379
|Write-In
|8
|County Attorney
|Vanessa E Strazdas*
|625
|Robert J Engler
|452
|Jay W Mez
|430
|Write-In
|2
|Democratic Party
|Votes
|U.S. Senator
|Abby Finkenauer*
|178
|Michael Franken
|145
|Glenn Hurst
|30
|Write-In
|0
|U.S. Representative - District 3
|Cindy Axne
|340
|Write-In
|3
|Governor
|Deidre DeJear
|326
|Write-In
|1
|Secretary of State
|Joel Miller*
|220
|Eric Van Lancker
|84
|Write-In
|1
|State Auditor
|Rob Sand
|328
|Write-In
|1
|State Treasurer
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|331
|Write-In
|0
|Secrectary of Agriculture
|John Norwood
|312
|Write-In
|0
|Attorney General
|Tom Miller
|335
|Write-In
|0
|State Senator - District 9
|Write-In
|9
|State Representative - District 18
|Write-In
|9
|County Supervisor - District 2
|Write-In
|2
|County Supervisor - District 3
|Write-In
|5
|County Treasurer
|Write-In
|10
|County Recorder
|Write-In
|5
|County Attorney
|Write-In
|15