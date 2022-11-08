Fremont County
|contest name
|choice name
|party name
|total votes
|percent of votes
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Chuck Grassley
|REP
|1861
|71.58
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Michael Franken
|DEM
|735
|28.27
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|4
|0.15
|United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1)
|Randy Feenstra
|REP
|1780
|70.5
|United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1)
|Ryan Melton
|DEM
|659
|26.1
|United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1)
|Bryan Jack Holder
|LBC
|83
|3.29
|United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.12
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg
|REP
|1987
|75.41
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker
|DEM
|600
|22.77
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia
|LIB
|46
|1.75
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.08
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Paul D. Pate
|REP
|1892
|73.45
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Joel Miller
|DEM
|681
|26.44
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.12
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Todd Halbur
|REP
|1822
|71.23
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Rob Sand
|DEM
|733
|28.66
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.12
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Roby Smith
|REP
|1763
|68.71
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|DEM
|800
|31.18
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.12
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Mike Naig
|REP
|1931
|75.25
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|John Norwood
|DEM
|633
|24.67
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.08
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Brenna Bird
|REP
|1830
|71.4
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Tom Miller
|DEM
|731
|28.52
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.08
|State Representative District 16 (Vote For 1)
|David Sieck
|REP
|2201
|98.39
|State Representative District 16 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|36
|1.61
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 2)
|Clint Blackburn
|REP
|1812
|49.28
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 2)
|Dustin Sheldon
|REP
|1724
|46.89
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|141
|3.83
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Alise Snyder
|REP
|2345
|98.61
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|33
|1.39
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Tarah Berry
|REP
|2035
|84.47
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|374
|15.53
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Peter E. Johnson
|DEM
|1831
|95.22
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|92
|4.78
|Benton Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Philip Penney
|64
|78.05
|Benton Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|18
|21.95
|Benton Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Roxanne Daffer
|68
|100
|Benton Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Fisher Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Phillip Wing
|90
|49.45
|Fisher Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Thomas F. Troxel
|92
|50.55
|Fisher Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Fisher Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Eugene Shelton
|95
|100
|Fisher Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Green Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Lawrence L. Crom
|95
|50.26
|Green Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Adam Malcom
|91
|48.15
|Green Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|3
|1.59
|Green Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Robert Benton
|121
|100
|Green Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Locust Grove Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|John E. Whipple
|58
|51.79
|Locust Grove Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Sharon J. Gilbert
|54
|48.21
|Locust Grove Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Locust Grove Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Mike Cox
|70
|100
|Locust Grove Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Locust Grove Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Carole S. Hamilton
|69
|100
|Locust Grove Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Madison Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Marvin Gubser
|47
|82.46
|Madison Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|10
|17.54
|Madison Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Randy A. Owen
|49
|100
|Madison Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Monroe Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Adam Kucirek
|54
|51.92
|Monroe Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Paul Head
|50
|48.08
|Monroe Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Monroe Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Carla Kucirek
|64
|100
|Monroe Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Prairie Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Joel Magel
|40
|45.98
|Prairie Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Tom Lorimor
|43
|49.43
|Prairie Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|4
|4.6
|Prairie Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Teresa A. Johnson
|49
|100
|Prairie Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Riverside Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Duane Aistrope
|65
|54.62
|Riverside Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Carl Focht
|53
|44.54
|Riverside Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|1
|0.84
|Riverside Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Grant Schaaf
|69
|100
|Riverside Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Riverton Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Darwin Bugg
|28
|47.46
|Riverton Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Rick Mount
|31
|52.54
|Riverton Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Riverton Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Marty Shull
|32
|100
|Riverton Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Scott Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Mary King-Bateman
|62
|89.86
|Scott Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|7
|10.14
|Scott Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|9
|100
|Sidney Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Nick Golden
|197
|50.26
|Sidney Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Ronald L. Loewe
|192
|48.98
|Sidney Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|3
|0.77
|Sidney Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|David Carl Roberts
|223
|99.11
|Sidney Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.89
|Walnut Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Todd Bonnes
|55
|48.25
|Walnut Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Robert Lightfoot
|59
|51.75
|Walnut Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Walnut Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Kathy Lightfoot
|65
|100
|Walnut Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Washington Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Dave Mincer
|128
|50.59
|Washington Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Greg Phillips
|125
|49.41
|Washington Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Washington Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|7
|100
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Phillip Wing
|1728
|48.07
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|David Carter
|1846
|51.35
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|21
|0.58
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Randy A. Owen
|1813
|22.82
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Colleen Crom
|1650
|20.77
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Kayla Walter
|1559
|19.62
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Kristi Shiner
|1438
|18.1
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Brian Langner
|1455
|18.31
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Write-in
|31
|0.39
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1306
|63.09
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|No
|764
|36.91
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1267
|63.26
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|No
|736
|36.74
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1289
|63.91
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|No
|728
|36.09
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1210
|62.27
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|No
|733
|37.73
|District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1317
|65.29
|District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1)
|No
|700
|34.71
|District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1254
|62.98
|District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1)
|No
|737
|37.02
|District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1266
|63.87
|District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1)
|No
|716
|36.13
|District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1298
|64.38
|District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1)
|No
|718
|35.62
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1997
|83.17
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|No
|404
|16.83