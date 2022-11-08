Fremont County Election Results

Fremont County

contest name choice name party name total votes percent of votes
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Chuck Grassley REP 1861 71.58
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Michael Franken DEM 735 28.27
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Write-in 4 0.15
United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1) Randy Feenstra REP 1780 70.5
United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1) Ryan Melton DEM 659 26.1
United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1) Bryan Jack Holder LBC 83 3.29
United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.12
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg REP 1987 75.41
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker DEM 600 22.77
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia LIB 46 1.75
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.08
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Paul D. Pate REP 1892 73.45
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Joel Miller DEM 681 26.44
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.12
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Todd Halbur REP 1822 71.23
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Rob Sand DEM 733 28.66
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.12
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Roby Smith REP 1763 68.71
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Michael L. Fitzgerald DEM 800 31.18
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.12
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Mike Naig REP 1931 75.25
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) John Norwood DEM 633 24.67
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.08
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Brenna Bird REP 1830 71.4
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Tom Miller DEM 731 28.52
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.08
State Representative District 16 (Vote For 1) David Sieck REP 2201 98.39
State Representative District 16 (Vote For 1) Write-in 36 1.61
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 2) Clint Blackburn REP 1812 49.28
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 2) Dustin Sheldon REP 1724 46.89
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 2) Write-in 141 3.83
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Alise Snyder REP 2345 98.61
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Write-in 33 1.39
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Tarah Berry REP 2035 84.47
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Write-in 374 15.53
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Peter E. Johnson DEM 1831 95.22
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Write-in 92 4.78
Benton Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Philip Penney 64 78.05
Benton Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 18 21.95
Benton Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Roxanne Daffer 68 100
Benton Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Fisher Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Phillip Wing 90 49.45
Fisher Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Thomas F. Troxel 92 50.55
Fisher Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 0 0
Fisher Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Eugene Shelton 95 100
Fisher Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Green Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Lawrence L. Crom 95 50.26
Green Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Adam Malcom 91 48.15
Green Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 3 1.59
Green Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Robert Benton 121 100
Green Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Locust Grove Township Trustee (Vote For 2) John E. Whipple 58 51.79
Locust Grove Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Sharon J. Gilbert 54 48.21
Locust Grove Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 0 0
Locust Grove Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1) Mike Cox 70 100
Locust Grove Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Locust Grove Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Carole S. Hamilton 69 100
Locust Grove Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Madison Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Marvin Gubser 47 82.46
Madison Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 10 17.54
Madison Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Randy A. Owen 49 100
Madison Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Monroe Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Adam Kucirek 54 51.92
Monroe Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Paul Head 50 48.08
Monroe Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 0 0
Monroe Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Carla Kucirek 64 100
Monroe Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Prairie Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Joel Magel 40 45.98
Prairie Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Tom Lorimor 43 49.43
Prairie Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 4 4.6
Prairie Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Teresa A. Johnson 49 100
Prairie Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Riverside Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Duane Aistrope 65 54.62
Riverside Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Carl Focht 53 44.54
Riverside Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 1 0.84
Riverside Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Grant Schaaf 69 100
Riverside Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Riverton Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Darwin Bugg 28 47.46
Riverton Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Rick Mount 31 52.54
Riverton Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 0 0
Riverton Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Marty Shull 32 100
Riverton Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Scott Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Mary King-Bateman 62 89.86
Scott Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 7 10.14
Scott Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 9 100
Sidney Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Nick Golden 197 50.26
Sidney Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Ronald L. Loewe 192 48.98
Sidney Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 3 0.77
Sidney Township Clerk (Vote For 1) David Carl Roberts 223 99.11
Sidney Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.89
Walnut Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Todd Bonnes 55 48.25
Walnut Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Robert Lightfoot 59 51.75
Walnut Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 0 0
Walnut Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Kathy Lightfoot 65 100
Walnut Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Washington Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Dave Mincer 128 50.59
Washington Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Greg Phillips 125 49.41
Washington Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 0 0
Washington Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 7 100
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Phillip Wing 1728 48.07
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) David Carter 1846 51.35
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Write-in 21 0.58
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Randy A. Owen 1813 22.82
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Colleen Crom 1650 20.77
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Kayla Walter 1559 19.62
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Kristi Shiner 1438 18.1
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Brian Langner 1455 18.31
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Write-in 31 0.39
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) Yes 1306 63.09
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) No 764 36.91
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) Yes 1267 63.26
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) No 736 36.74
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) Yes 1289 63.91
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) No 728 36.09
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) Yes 1210 62.27
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) No 733 37.73
District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1) Yes 1317 65.29
District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1) No 700 34.71
District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1) Yes 1254 62.98
District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1) No 737 37.02
District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1) Yes 1266 63.87
District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1) No 716 36.13
District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1) Yes 1298 64.38
District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1) No 718 35.62
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) Yes 1997 83.17
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) No 404 16.83

