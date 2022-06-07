Fremont County Election Results

Fremont County Primary Election Results

Republican Party Votes
U.S. Senate
Chuck Grassley 519
Jim Carlin 218
Write-In 0
U.S. Representative - District 4
Randy Feenstra 591
Write-In 2
Governor
Kim Reynolds 684
Write-In 5
Secretary of State
Paul Pate 621
Write-In 1
State Auditor
Mary Ann Hanusa 328
Todd Halbur 272
Write-In 1
State Treasurer
Roby Smith 591
Write-In 0
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig 633
Write-In 0
Attorney General
Brenna Bird 614
Write-In 1
State Representative - District 16
David Sieck 645
Write-In 1
County Supervisors
Clint Blackburn 375
Dustin Sheldon 359
Rodney Burge 320
Terry Graham 295
Write-In 2
County Treasurer
Alise Snyder 677
Write-In 3
County Recorder
Jennifer McAllister 623
Write-In 20
County Attorney
Write-In 57
Democratic Party
U.S. Senator
Abby Finkenauer 76
Michael Franken 54
Glenn Hurst 12
Write-In 0
U.S. Representative - District 4
Ryan Melton 130
Write-In 1
Governor
Deidre DeJear 129
Write-In 0
Secretary of State
Joel Miller 84
Eric Van Lancker 40
Write-In 1
State Auditor
Rob Sand 128
Write-In 0
State Treasurer
Michael L. Fitzgerald 129
Write-In 0
Secrectary of Agriculture
John Norwood 127
Write-In 1
Attorney General
Tom Miller 130
Write-In 0
State Representative - District 16
Write-In 5
County Supervisors
Write-In 23
County Treasurer
Write-In 3
County Recorder
Write-In 5
County Attorney
Peter E. Johnson 119
Write-In 1

