Fremont County Primary Election Results
|Republican Party
|Votes
|U.S. Senate
|Chuck Grassley
|519
|Jim Carlin
|218
|Write-In
|0
|U.S. Representative - District 4
|Randy Feenstra
|591
|Write-In
|2
|Governor
|Kim Reynolds
|684
|Write-In
|5
|Secretary of State
|Paul Pate
|621
|Write-In
|1
|State Auditor
|Mary Ann Hanusa
|328
|Todd Halbur
|272
|Write-In
|1
|State Treasurer
|Roby Smith
|591
|Write-In
|0
|Secretary of Agriculture
|Mike Naig
|633
|Write-In
|0
|Attorney General
|Brenna Bird
|614
|Write-In
|1
|State Representative - District 16
|David Sieck
|645
|Write-In
|1
|County Supervisors
|Clint Blackburn
|375
|Dustin Sheldon
|359
|Rodney Burge
|320
|Terry Graham
|295
|Write-In
|2
|County Treasurer
|Alise Snyder
|677
|Write-In
|3
|County Recorder
|Jennifer McAllister
|623
|Write-In
|20
|County Attorney
|Write-In
|57
|Democratic Party
|U.S. Senator
|Abby Finkenauer
|76
|Michael Franken
|54
|Glenn Hurst
|12
|Write-In
|0
|U.S. Representative - District 4
|Ryan Melton
|130
|Write-In
|1
|Governor
|Deidre DeJear
|129
|Write-In
|0
|Secretary of State
|Joel Miller
|84
|Eric Van Lancker
|40
|Write-In
|1
|State Auditor
|Rob Sand
|128
|Write-In
|0
|State Treasurer
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|129
|Write-In
|0
|Secrectary of Agriculture
|John Norwood
|127
|Write-In
|1
|Attorney General
|Tom Miller
|130
|Write-In
|0
|State Representative - District 16
|Write-In
|5
|County Supervisors
|Write-In
|23
|County Treasurer
|Write-In
|3
|County Recorder
|Write-In
|5
|County Attorney
|Peter E. Johnson
|119
|Write-In
|1